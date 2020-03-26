We have a crisis but it's not the one you think we have. Yes, we have a serious health crisis but what we have that is hurting the U.S. even more is the fact our government doesn't want to work together.
Each party wants to be top dog. Each one wants to say "see what we have done for you and they haven't". They should stop thinking about politics and start thinking about our country and its people. I, for one, don't care about elections or who is in office at this time.
Another problem we have is news agencies and reporters. They are trying for big headlines. You get that by scaring people. The more scared people get the bigger the headlines. Yes it's scary and we are worried and afraid but we need to keep calm. We cannot if all we get is bad news. We need to work together from the White House on down.
People also need to stop hoarding. You don't need a hundred rolls of toilet paper. Time will work this out. Time has always worked things out. Give everyone time. Be helpful, be patient, be a good American.
William R. Ross,
Camanche
