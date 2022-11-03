Dear Millennials,
Hopefully, you plan to vote in the Tuesday, Nov. 8 election – as your vote is more important than ever!
However, before you do, please read a letter by the above-quoted title that Thom Hartmann wrote expressly to your generation.
It has information that is mind-blowing, and can be easily accessed at this website:
https://www.milwaukeeindependent.com/featured/apology-millennials-failing-stop-reagan-revolution-ruined-americas-middle-class/
Although too lengthy to be printed in this space, the facts contained may surprise you and, hopefully, influence your vote. Thank you. (Other demographics may also find it interesting.)
Jeanne Herrity, Clinton
