CLINTON — The City of Clinton will resume yard waste collection (green carts) April 6.
As a reminder, yard waste carts are collected weekly, on the same day of the week as the garbage cart, and must be out by 7 a.m.
Yard waste includes leaves, grass clippings, tree trimmings, small branches, brush, weeds, and small shrubbery.
The following items are not acceptable in yard waste carts: large tree limbs or stumps, sod (chunks of lawn with dirt attached), dirt, rock or gravel, any type of concrete material, and lawn decorations. Plastic bags are also not acceptable in yard waste carts.
All material must fit inside the cart with the lid closed.
For any further information regarding collections, refer to the Solid Waste Department’s page on the City of Clinton’s website at
http://www.cityofclintoniowa.us/departments/solid_waste
Contact the Streets and Solid Waste Department with any questions by calling 242-0261.
