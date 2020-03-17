“Who would have known” or a similar phrase is often heard from President Trump when he finally recognizes something that is common knowledge to most of us.
In response to a recent letter to the editor defending President Trump’s delay in responding to the Coronavirus outbreak, I firmly state he should have known and acted in December 2019!
Information about the coronavirus outbreak in China began to appear in the medical literature both printed and especially electronic last December. I know because I have been reading that literature. (See letter to the editor published March 3.) The Chlorox Company obviously was aware of the threat weeks or even months ago. On March 11th I bought some of their cleansing products that included the label effective for “Human Coronavirus.”
If President Trump had given the medical scientists in his administration (including the CDC and NIH) any serious consideration and authority to act, the U.S. would have been on top of the situation. Instead, we have a Science-Skeptic-and-Denier-in-Chief.
If the positions of government funded epidemiologists had not been cut and demoted, we would have begun to learn of the COVID-19 outbreak before 2020. The consequences of Trump’s cut to the CDC, NIH and other scientific bodies has begun to play out.
Unfortunately, the suffering is only beginning.
Donald G. Flory, M.D., Clinton
