Long-term bonds generally provide higher yields than short-term bonds because investors demand higher returns to compensate for the risk of lending money over a longer period.
Occasionally, however, this relationship flips, and investors are willing to accept lower yields in return for the relative safety of longer-term bonds. This is called a yield curve inversion, because a graph showing bond yields in relation to maturity is essentially turned upside down.
A yield curve could apply to any bonds that carry similar risk, but the most studied curve is for U.S. Treasury securities, and the most common focal point is the relationship between the two-year and 10-year Treasury notes. The two-year yield has been higher than the 10-year yield since July 2022, and beginning in late November, the difference has been at levels not seen since 1981.
Other short-term Treasuries have also offered higher yields, the highest yields in early 2023 were for six-month and one-year Treasury bills. Although Treasuries are often referred to as bonds, maturities up to one year are bills, while maturities of 2 to 10 years are notes. Only 20- and 30-year Treasuries are officially called bonds.
An inversion of the two-year and 10-year Treasury notes has preceded each recession over the past 50 years, predicting a recession within the next one to two years. A 2018 Federal Reserve study suggested that an inversion of the three-month and 10-year Treasuries may be an even more reliable indication, predicting a recession within about 12 months.
Yield curve inversions do not cause a recession, rather they indicate a shift in investor sentiment that may reflect underlying economic weakness. A normal yield curve suggests that investors believe the economy will continue to grow, and that interest rates are likely to rise with the growth. In this scenario, an investor typically would want a premium to tie up capital in long-term bonds and potentially miss out on other opportunities in the future. Conversely, an inversion suggests that investors see economic challenges that are likely to push interest rates down and typically would rather invest in long-term bonds at today’s yields. This increases demand for long-term bonds, driving prices up and yields down.
The current situation is not so simple. The Federal Reserve has rapidly raised the benchmark federal funds rate to combat inflation, increasing it from near 0% in March 2022 to 4.25% - 4.50% in December. As the rate for overnight loans with the Federal Reserve System rises, the funds rate directly affects other short-term rates, which is why yields on short-term Treasuries have increased so rapidly. The fact that 10-year Treasuries have lagged the increase in the funds rate may indeed mean that investors believe a recession is coming. But it could also reflect confidence that the Fed is winning the battle against inflation and will lower rates over the next few years.
The yield curve is one of many indicators that economists consider when making economic projections. Past inversions did not signal an immediate recession, gaps between inversions and recessions measure in the months or even years. Even if the signal were empirically firm, the inversion tells us nothing about the length or severity of the looming recession.
Much of the current pandemic driven cycle is without precedent. The restrictions and reopening of activity, the loss and recovery in employment, the generosity and contraction of government support, and the direction of monetary policy is without historic experience. The fundamental question remains the same as it has been since the Fed launched its aggressive rate increases: Will it require a recession to control inflation or can it be controlled without shifting the economy into reverse?
David Helscher is a senior vice president and trust officer with Clinton National Bank.
