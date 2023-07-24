Summertime is a great time for high-school age kids to work on getting in shape, either for a sport or just to feel stronger and healthier.
Part of getting in shape often involves lifting weights. Weightlifting is a great way for your high-school age child to spend their summer vacation time but are you certain that your son or daughter has acquired the skills to lift weights safely and effectively?
Often, high-school age kids are interested in free weights vs. machines. As the health and wellness manager, what I most often see younger lifters working on are power-lifting moves such as a bench press, squat, and dead lifts. At times I also see a few interested in Olympic lifting moves such as a clean & jerk and snatch.
While the power and Olympic lifting movements are some of the best lifts that anyone can do to gain strength and power, they are also the ones that lifters can injure themselves on if they are not done correctly.
So how should your child safely lift weights?
Never assume that your child knows how to lift weights safely if you have not been with them when they lift. If you do not lift weights yourself, you may not know how to lift safely either. Attend a youth weight room orientation to be sure you and your child know what you are doing.
Practice slow and controlled movement of weights — not super-fast repetitions where you are banging the weights together or banging them on the floor. (Plus, that is hard on the equipment.) Novice lifters should start with light weights and review their form in the mirror while performing the movement. This is particularly important for deadlifts and squats.
A bench press should not be done alone, particularly if you are trying to do a max lift. Always have a spotter so you do not get pinned under a heavy bar.
YWCA Clinton offers a free youth weight room orientation to ensure that your child has a positive experience lifting weights. All you have to do is make an appointment. The orientation session usually takes 30-45 minutes.
What does an orientation session look like? First, we ask goal-related questions: Are you involved in a sport? What is that sport? Have you had any past injuries? What is your goal and by when would you like to accomplish this goal?
Note: YWCA Clinton encourages youth fitness. We do have certain requirements if your child is planning to come in to lift in our weight room on their own. If your child is not accompanied by an adult, they must be at least 14 years old. Also, 14- and 15-year-olds must have signed parent permission. Forms are available at the YWCA desk. Fourteen- and 15-year-old kids are required to sign up for a youth weight room orientation. Sixteen years old and up are allowed in the weight room without an adult. Under 14 years old must be accompanied by an adult.
We would strongly encourage both parent and child to sign up for the youth weight room orientation so you the parent, your child and YWCA Clinton can ensure that your child is lifting safely.
