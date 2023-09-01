In the Tuesday, August 29th edition of the Clinton Herald, an article appeared outlining the rezoning request that the City Council has received proposing to build a housing facility that would care for our homeless population. Unfortunately, the article failed to present a balanced view of the issues involved with such a project and did not elaborate on the concerns of the nearly one hundred citizens who have signed a petition opposing that this project be built in our neighborhood. To be clear from the outset, none of the people who signed this petition are against building a homeless shelter. We are against placing it in the proposed location which is in the middle of a residential neighborhood consisting of many young families, children and retired adults. Homelessness is an increasing issue in our country and Clinton is no exception. Helping those who are unable to help themselves is the responsibility of a responsive and compassionate community and along with those who are strongly advocating for this project to be built, we agree with the importance of helping this population. Unfortunately, the task of caring for this population involves many complicated issues that are independent of the need for a brick and mortar facility to meet their needs. According to the National Institute of Health, between twenty-five to thirty percent of homeless persons suffer from a severe mental illness. Additionally, the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development reports that approximately thirty-six percent of the homeless population suffers from chronic substance abuse, a severe mental illness, or both. Among this population, the rate of violent crimes committed is forty times more likely and the rate of non-violent crimes is twenty-seven times more likely. Considering these factors, are we not justified in feeling as though the quality of life in our neighborhood may be impacted by the presence of this project? Treatment for mental health and substance abuse is highly complicated. It only takes one person to relapse from their treatment to potentially alter the lives of an individual, family or community forever. One needs to look no farther than our own state where in 2018, Iowa State student athlete Celia Barquin Arozamena was stabbed to death by a homeless man who was suffering from extreme mental health issues. My family and our neighbors fear that building this facility in our neighborhood potentially places us at risk for an increase in criminal activity and also will very likely impact our property values. This is not a chance that we want to take. During the public hearing that took place on August 8th, we were accused of lacking integrity, compassion and even faith. Nothing could be further from the truth. Our neighborhood is full of outstanding people who have spent their time investing in our community, caring for others and working hard to make Clinton a better place to live. We do not feel like it is wrong to want to protect our families and our investments. We urge the City Council to vote NO on this issue and then to work together with the YWCA to find an appropriate location for this important and much needed project.
YWCA Supportive Housing Opinion
- Eric Gettes
