CLINTON — Arnold and Patricia (Sazma) Outzen exchanged their vows in St. Edward’s Chapel, St. Mary’s Church on May 27, 1950.
The couple were blessed with nine children, Karen (Jeff), Mike, Mark (Pam), Patty (Craig), Paul (Mary), John (Lynne), Phillip (Kathleen), Robert (Lisa) and their beloved daughter Suzanne who is deceased.
They were also blessed with 22 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
With concerns for the health and well-being of family and friends, Pat and Arnie have chosen to forgo a celebration at this time, due to the COVID-19 health situation.
The family will host a reception to honor the couple at a later date. The future celebration will also celebrate Pat’s 90th birthday July 12.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.