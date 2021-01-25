CLINTON – The Franciscan Peace Center will host a series of online conversations to explore what divides us and how we can work toward better understanding.
These guided exchanges, developed by Living Room Conversations, will be led by a host from the Franciscan Peace Center and conducted online using Zoom beginning Feb. 5. Participants can register for as many sessions as they desire at http://www.clintonfranciscans.com/news-and-events-events.html?id=661
“Living Room Conversations are a simple way to connect and get to the heart of what we share in common with one another,” says Laura Anderson, marketing director for the Franciscan Peace Center. “They have powerful, positive impacts across society – including a sense of respect, understanding, and even friendship in unexpected places.”
The backbone of a Living Room Conversation is a conversational model developed by dialogue experts to facilitate connection between people despite their differences, and even identify areas of common ground and shared understanding. Each participant is asked to adhere to a set of Conversation Agreements and structure to help assure a good experience and allow participants to get to know each other. Each conversation will be limited to six people to allow each participant an opportunity to engage fully.
The schedule of conversation topics is as follows:
“More Curious Less Furious” – Friday, Feb, 5, noon-1:30 p.m.
Many media and culture sources promote the idea that we should view those who disagree with us as enemies. This approach limits our ability to solve the major problems of the day. Research shows that curiosity that seeks multiple perspectives can open the mind, increase empathy, reduce fears, encourage self-awareness, and promote humility. Curiosity about how and why other people arrive at values and beliefs can lead to better solutions, understanding, and appreciation. Life experiences shape who we are and sharing stories can help bridge gaps and encourage mutual respect. In this conversation, participants will share thoughts and experiences about choosing to be curious.
“Listening Courageously” – Tuesday, Feb. 9, 6-7:30 p.m.
“Courage is the most important of all virtues because without courage you cannot practice any of the other virtues consistently,” Dr. Maya Angelou said. When thinking of being courageous, one might think of facing a common fear, like the fear of heights or public speaking. Facing fears like these involves discomfort and uncertainty. One might wonder if the potential benefits will outweigh the potential risks. But why might it take courage to listen? How might listening to different points of view make us feel vulnerable or at risk? And what are the possible benefits?
“Politics & Personal Relationships” – Thursday, Feb. 18, 10-11:30 a.m.
How can we better maintain and create relationships and work towards healthy communities in spite of political differences? Is this even possible? This conversation allows us to start exploring how we can disagree and still care about each other and how we can work together when we find agreement. Whatever our differences, let’s identify the shared values that we can build on for the good of our country. Generosity. Kindness. Freedom. Respect. Human dignity.
“The Opportunity Gap” – Wednesday, Feb. 24, 4-5:30 p.m.
Generally speaking, the opportunity gap refers to inputs (the unequal or inequitable distribution of resources and opportunities), while the achievement gap refers to outputs (the unequal or inequitable distribution of educational results and benefits). America prides itself on creating the opportunity for all citizens to “pull themselves up by their bootstraps.” We aspire to have a fair playing field and want every child to have the opportunity to succeed. Many communities and individuals are experiencing a tilted playing field. How can we respond?
The Franciscan Peace Center was established by the Sisters of St. Francis as a means for integrating Franciscan spirituality with the mission of promoting active nonviolence and peacemaking, as well as advocating for social justice issues and care for the Earth.
Most recently, the center has focused on immigration reform, human trafficking, abolition of the death penalty, nuclear abolition, poverty, environmental concerns, and active nonviolence. More information is available at www.ClintonFranciscans.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.