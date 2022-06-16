The Clinton School Board approved both classified and certified employee changes Monday. Changes include:
Hirings
• Sarah Erwin, Clinton High School at-risk coordinator and GLC administrative stipend at CHS
• Jack Adophson, CHS social studies teacher
• Trista Gregory, Clinton Middle School math teacher
• Susan Reighard, CMS at-risk teacher
• Jennifer Minor, CMS science teacher
• Martin Daniels, CHS head boys basketball coach
• Aiden Lubs, CHS assistant baseball coach
• Jon Wauford, CHS GLC administrative stipend
• Andrew Cooley, Plant Services summer custodian
• Ian O’Neill, Plant Services summer custodian
• Abagail Soesbe, Plant Services summer custodian
• Ivy VanKampen, Plant Services summer custodian
• Steven Wheat, Plant Services landscaper
Resignations
• Eli Schulz, CMS Industrial Technology teacher, effective June 3, 2022
• Olivia Vogel, Jefferson K-5 SE mild/moderate teacher, effective June 3, 2022
• Sydney Peters, Jefferson at-risk teacher - math interventionist, effective June 3, 2022
• Jonathan Keith, CHS social studies teacher, effective June 3, 2022
• Lavina Engel-Reed, Bluff school counselor, effective June 3, 2022
• Samuel Krause, CHS assistant football coach
• Eliott Kuchera, CHS head boys tennis coach
• Robert Howard, CHS assistant boys basketball coach
• Trever Moore, CHS assistant cross country coach
• Jeronimo Echebarria, CMS head custodian
• Heather Freyer, Jefferson paraeducator
• Sara Perry, Eagle Heights paraeducator
• Chelsea Fullick, CMS paraeducator
• Ashton Haskell, Jefferson paraeducator
• Tamara Hook, Eagle Heights paraeducator
• Kelli Rickertsen, CHS Food Service kitchen helper
• Katarina Clemonts, Bluff Food Service cook
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.