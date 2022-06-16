The Clinton School Board approved both classified and certified employee changes Monday. Changes include:

Hirings

• Sarah Erwin, Clinton High School at-risk coordinator and GLC administrative stipend at CHS

• Jack Adophson, CHS social studies teacher

• Trista Gregory, Clinton Middle School math teacher

• Susan Reighard, CMS at-risk teacher

• Jennifer Minor, CMS science teacher

• Martin Daniels, CHS head boys basketball coach

• Aiden Lubs, CHS assistant baseball coach

• Jon Wauford, CHS GLC administrative stipend

• Andrew Cooley, Plant Services summer custodian

• Ian O’Neill, Plant Services summer custodian

• Abagail Soesbe, Plant Services summer custodian

• Ivy VanKampen, Plant Services summer custodian

• Steven Wheat, Plant Services landscaper

Resignations

• Eli Schulz, CMS Industrial Technology teacher, effective June 3, 2022

• Olivia Vogel, Jefferson K-5 SE mild/moderate teacher, effective June 3, 2022

• Sydney Peters, Jefferson at-risk teacher - math interventionist, effective June 3, 2022

• Jonathan Keith, CHS social studies teacher, effective June 3, 2022

• Lavina Engel-Reed, Bluff school counselor, effective June 3, 2022

• Samuel Krause, CHS assistant football coach

• Eliott Kuchera, CHS head boys tennis coach

• Robert Howard, CHS assistant boys basketball coach

• Trever Moore, CHS assistant cross country coach

• Jeronimo Echebarria, CMS head custodian

• Heather Freyer, Jefferson paraeducator

• Sara Perry, Eagle Heights paraeducator

• Chelsea Fullick, CMS paraeducator

• Ashton Haskell, Jefferson paraeducator

• Tamara Hook, Eagle Heights paraeducator

• Kelli Rickertsen, CHS Food Service kitchen helper

• Katarina Clemonts, Bluff Food Service cook

