CAMANCHE — The Camancity City Wide Garage Sales will be held Friday and Saturday. Sales listings are available at local Camanche businesses, at www.StMarksUMCCamanche.com and the Camanche Communications Facebook site. St. Mark's United Methodist Church will be serving lunch both days.
Proper health protection guidelines are encouraged for all - whether hosting or attending, including wearing face masks, social distancing, using hand sanitizers and not participating if recently ill.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.