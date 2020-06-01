DEWITT — The Clinton County Master Gardener's are offering a free kids fairy and gnome garden workshop for children ages 4 and up. Children under the age of 8 must be accompanied by an adult. Two workshops will be held Saturday at the Clinton County Fairgrounds Auditorium, 328 E. 8th St. The first session is from 9 to 10 a.m. and the second from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Participants are asked to bring a container; soil and plants will be provided. Space is limited and registration is required and can be made by calling (563) 659-5125.
