Iowa's new police reform legislation prohibits police from using a chokehold unless someone can't be captured another way and has either threatened or used deadly force while committing a felony. Officers also could use the hold if they believe the person would otherwise use deadly force.
It also authorizes the attorney general to prosecute officers if their actions result in a death, even if a county attorney declines to prosecute. If an investigation finds criminal charges aren't appropriate, cases can be referred to the Iowa Law Enforcement Academy Council for possible revocation or suspension of an officer’s certification.
The law also allows the Law Enforcement Academy Council to revoke the certification of an officer who is convicted of a felony or who was discharged for serious misconduct as an officer.
It also requires all law enforcement officers to participate in annual training about the civil rights movement and its impact on law enforcement. The training includes understanding diverse communities and non-combative methods of law enforcement.
