It may seem like the season just started – and it really did. Less than a month after the return to sports, players are ready to kick off postseason play.
A number of ranked teams are looking for stat bids as districts and regionals start rolling out. With all the brackets released, here are what teams are looking at as the abnormal 2020 season wraps up:
Clinton
The Clinton baseball is on a roll, and they’re looking to the postseason with excitement. The team is hovering on the outside of the Class 4A rankings and have a decent set up on their path to Des Moines.
Clinton is the No. 2 seed in Class 4A substate 4, taking on No. 5 see Cedar Rapids Prairie a week from Friday to open play. From there, they’re looking at a possible Mississippi Athletic Conference rematch between either Bettendorf or Davenport West. The No. 1 seed is state-ranked Dubuque Hempstead.
The softball team has seeing improved play as well, and head up to the familiar Dubuque Wahlert Golden Eagles for their regional. Clinton met Wahlert in the first round last year as well.
Whoever comes out on top of the first round will meet the No. 3 North Scott Lady Lancers.
Camanche
The No. 8 Indians didn’t just fall one game short of state last year, they fell one out short. They have something to prove.
With their state ranking and their regular season performance, they get out of the play-in game and host all the way through the district final this time around.
They’ll open with the winner of Durant-Northeast, both teams they beat easily in the regular season. Tipton is also in their bracket, so all their possible opponents are team they’ve already beat.
The softball team has a tough test to start their regional play. The Indians, who have won three straight to end their regular season, will have to head out to West Liberty to face the No. 7 Comets. The Indians did put up a fight when they saw the Comets earlier this season, but they’ll be the underdog going into the first round.
After that game they’d be looking at the winner of Central Lee and No. 13 West Burlington.
Northeast
The Northeast baseball team kicks things off this Saturday at Durant. The Rebels met the Wildcats in one of their first meetings in June, falling 4-0. If they can come out of the first round of districts alive, they’ll meet the No. 8 Indians in the semifinals.
The No. 4 ranked softball team gets home field advantage all the way through regionals thanks to their performances so far. They kick things off on June 15.
The Rebels start their postseason adventures with Clayton Ridge, then will be facing either Beckman Catholic or Maquoketa Valley.
Most likely the biggest test of the bracket will come at the end when the Rebels meet No. 7 Jesup. If that matchup happens, it will take place in Goose Lake.
Easton Valley
After wrapping up a perfect regular season, the No. 9 ranked Easton Valley baseball team has a familiar start to the postseason.
The Class 1A ranked River Hawks will meet Marquette Catholic on Saturday night, a fellow Tri Rivers Conference member who they’ve seen already this season. The River Hawks will host the Mohawks in Miles, looking for their third win over them this year.
After that, they’ll be looking to face either Calamus-Wheatland or Springville, also fellow TRC teams. While this one is also played in Miles, the River Hawks have not been able to face off against either opponent thanks to the shortened season.
If they make it to the district final, they’ll meet No. 5 ranked Alburnett.
The Easton Valley softball team starts off with Springville. If they can manage their first victory, they’ll be facing a powerful Marquette Catholic team.
Prince of Peace
The Irish have one win under their belt so far – a 13-8 win over Starmont. That 1-11 regular season puts them with a tricky first round opponent.
Especially considering they’re seeing that opponent for the third time this week. No. 5 Alburnett will welcome the Irish after sweeping them on Tuesday here in Clinton. Alburnett won the pair of contests 20-3 and 16-0, leaving Prince of Peace looking toward the district game with doubts.
First-year head coach Skylar Sanford kept that in mind, though. He held back his better pitching staff to save their pitch counts and arms. He hopes that move will pay off with a good contest with the Pirates on Saturday.
