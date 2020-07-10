Clinton, IA (52732)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms during the morning becoming more widespread this afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High 88F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 63F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.