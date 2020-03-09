Clinton senior basketball players Damarcus Knox and Max Holy were the two River Kings named to the Mississippi Athletic Conference (MAC) All-Conference list when it was released this week.
Both seniors were named honorable mentions.
Knox averaged a little over six points a game, breaking out at different times throughout the season for leading scoring. He had one of the best three-point averages on the team, shooting 26-for-71 this season.
Knox also pulled down the fifth most rebounds, and had 11 steals on the year.
Holy was the primary ball handler for the River Kings, averaging about nine points a game. He shot 31 percent from the three point line, draining a team-high 32 this year.
Holy also led the team with 57 assists this year, notching a team-high 31 steals too.
The River Kings went 3-13 in the MAC this season, ending their 2020 campaign on the road to Iowa City Liberty.
Fulton earns three in TRAC
The Fulton Steamers, who were making a run for the conference title at the end of the year before winning a regional title, placed three athletes on the Three Rivers Athletic Conference All-Conference list.
Leading the charge for the second year in a row was Connor Barnett. The sophomore point guard is a first team selection for the second year in a row, by unanimous vote. Barnett was the scoring leader for the Steamers.
Sophomore Kyler Pessman earned second team recognition. Pessman often had the second highest points in contests, averaging points in double digits.
Senior Bradlee Damhoff also earned second team honors. Damhoff often reaching double digits on the scoring end, dominating the rebounds for the Steamers.
The Steamers went 7-3 in the TRAC this year, two of their losses coming to first place Rockridge. They tied for second in the conference with Orion.
McAleer, Kinney lead WaMac selections
The Central DeWitt boys basketball team, who fell just short of a state berth this season, were led by seniors Alex McAleer and Tucker Kinney for the WaMaC All-Conference selections, placing a total of five on the list.
Kinney was a unanimous pick for first team. Kinney led the team in multiple categories, including scoring (16.5 ppg), rebounds (210), and steals (46). He shots 52 percent from the field in his senior campaign.
McAleer also was a first team selection. McAleer averaged in double digits on the offensive end as well and was the third leading rebounder
Pointguard Henry Bloom earned his place on second team. Bloom put up nearly nine points a game and had 86 assists on the season to lead the Sabers.
Both Logan Paulsen and Zach Hinkle were named honorable mentions.
The Sabers went 8-4 in the loaded WaMac East this season, eventually falling by just two points in the substate final to conference foe Mount Vernon.
Indians get bowling honors
The postseason honors rolled for the Camanche Indians, including a Class 1A District and State Coaxh of the Year for head coach Brad Weber.
The boys came away with the state title this season in a dominant performance in Waterloo just two weeks ago.
Troy Edmunds, who set a record for the best individual performance at the state tournament, was named to first team all-district and all-state. Jacob Hartman earned the same two honors.
Austin Dau received second team all-district honors.
On the girls’ side, Emilee Hall earned first team all-district and all-state. Emilee Hall, who placed third at the state tournament for her individual performance, earned second team all-district and all-state.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.