POSTSEASON PAIRINGS
CLINTON (3-17)
2/24 Class 4A Substate 4 at Iowa City Liberty
2/28 Winner of Iowa City Liberty-Clinton at Dubuque Hempstead
CAMANCHE (18-3)
2/20 Class 2A District 9 versus Mid-Prairie
2/25 Winner of Camanche-Mid-Prairie vs Winner of Durant-Williamsburg at Davenport West
PRINCE OF PEACE (9-12)
2/20 Class 1A District 5 vs Maquoketa Valley at Easton Valley
2/25 Winner of Maquoketa Valley - POP vs Winner of Easton Valley-Clayton Ridge
FULTON (21-7)
2/25 Milledgville at Fulton Regional
NORTHEAST (13-9)
2/17 Class 2A District Northeast 71, Tipton 50
2/20 at Monticello
EASTON VALLEY (21-0)
2/14 at Marquette Catholic
2/20 Clayton Ridge-Guttenberg at Easton Valley 2/20
2/25 Winner of Easton Valley-Clayton Ridge vs Winner of POP-Maq. Valley at Preston
CENTRAL DEWITT (16-5)
2/24 Class 3A Sub-state 4 vs Maquoketa
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.