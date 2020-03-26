I am very impressed at how our community has come together during the coronavirus outbreak. People are showing kindness, patience and understanding when in grocery stores and within our community.
Everyone is making every effort to control this pandemic felt all around the world. Doing our part will help contain this deadly outbreak. Just remember to love one another for we can get through another hurdle in life and be the best that we can be.
Carol Bland,
Clinton
