CLINTON – Premier Home Furnishings celebrates 20 years of business this year as a locally owned and operated furniture store in Clinton.
Jamie and Rick Sieverding are brothers originally from Bellevue. They opened Premier Home Furnishings 20 years ago in hopes of being the go-to furniture store for local patrons.
Premier is located at 2001 Lincoln Way.
“The goal of Premier has always been to be Clinton’s hometown furniture story,” Jamie says. “We enjoy being able to help people out and grow the business at the same time.”
With the retirement or closure of several furniture stores in the area over the last several years, Premier is excited to celebrate the 20 year milestone.
Premier sells furniture, electronics, and appliances. One of the biggest things they preach is that they still offer free delivery and set up. They also offer 120 days, six months, and nine months same-as-cash.
They are a retail store that offers in-house financing.
The furniture store is packed with couches, bedroom sets, rugs, tables, and appliances. If you can’t find what you want in-store, they have the Ashley Furniture kiosk to search through any other furniture needs.
Through the years, they’ve served customers up to an hour from the physical store in Clinton.
“We like the great hard working people in Clinton,” Jamie says. “We want to thank the customers and employees who have been with us for the last 20 years. Great customers and great employees.”
