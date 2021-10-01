GOOSE LAKE – A local rivalry and a River Valley Conference matchup provided all the excitement Thursday night in Goose Lake, with Northeast topping Camanche in a 5-set thriller.
The Rebels took the RVC win 22-25, 25-18. 13-15, 25-15, 15-13.
“I think our mentality really pulled through towards the end,” Northeast coach Rachel Diedrich said after the win. It was the first conference win for the Rebels this year. “Just keeping our focus on what we can control really helped us in the last game there.”
The Storm put up one of their best performances all season. They won more sets than they have in any other contest and were points away from their first RVC win.
“I’m very happy with how we played,” Camanche head coach Heather Clark said. “We’ve been hustling our butts off the last few matches. We recently talked about how we need to put it together for a whole match and I think they did pretty well with that tonight. Unfortunately, the outcome wasn’t what we wanted but I’m still very proud of the girls.”
It was a back and forth game from the get-go. The game was all tied up at 22-22, when Camanche senior Abby Beal placed a tip over the Northeast block. Camanche’s Ella Blinkinsop and Jamie Robertson teamed up for a huge block, and then the Storm finished off the first set with a win.
Camanche placed many tips and pushes over the Northeast block throughout the night that threw the Rebel defense into a flux.
“Camanche was very scrappy tonight, we commend them on that,” Diedrich said. “We have been working a lot on our passing and that’s been our biggest focus lately. We need to work on controlling our ball and being able to put it where we want it to go, rather than just throwing it up. We’re getting there. Slowly but surely we’re getting there.”
Coming out into the second set, Northeast garnered a five point lead with serving. The serves off of the hands of Clare Mulholland helped push Northeast ahead. They didn’t look back.
“Serving may have been our biggest fault tonight,” Northeast’s Diedrich said. “Those are easy points we give away. Once we got those serves more consistent, we saw a little bit more movement of the ball.”
Camanche’s serve receive continued to struggle the rest of the set, letting the Rebels tie the game 1-1.
“Every day we’re practicing how to score multiple points in a row and how to stop them from scoring multiple points in a row,” Camanche’s Clark said. “That’s been our goal the last few weeks. We need to get a side out first or within the first two points. On the sets we didn't win, we had too many opportunities thart we didn’t take advantage of that let them get ahead by a couple of points. Then we’re playing catch up.”
The two exchanged sets again – Camanche dominating the third set and then Northeast controlling the fourth. The excitement didn’t stop in the tie-breaking fifth set, with the Rebels squeaking by with the two-point victory.
Diedrich credits some defensive efforts along with the focus on her team near the end.
“We did have a couple people step up,” Diedrich said. “Crucially in the back row, Claire Empen stepped up tonight. We’ve been struggling, some key injuries, and she’s stepped up.
“Emma Kjergaard stepped in and made a couple key plays and Leah Mangelsen really helped us out quite a bit.
Clark wants the Storm volleyball team to keep building off of their play Thursday as they head toward the end of the season. She saw multiple things that impressed her, like Jamie Robertson’s defense or the block, and they’re starting to compete in a way they haven’t yet this season.
“I want them to know that they’re doing really good things,” Clark said. “I want them to be proud of themselves. Just because we didn’t come out with the win in this game, doesn’t mean they did bad things.”
Northeast (5-19) hosts their home tournament this weekend. Camanche (1-22) will join the teams in Goose Lake Saturday morning.
River Hawks sweep short-handed Irish
MILES – Two of the top teams in the Tri-Rivers Conference East came together in Miles Thursday night, and it was the Easton Valley volleyball team who came out on top to stay undefeated in conference play.
Easton Valley downed Prince of Peace 25-16, 25-13, 27-25.
The Irish had only lost to No. 4 ranked Lisbon on the East side of the conference so far this year, while the River Hawks haven’t lost yet. They face Lisbon next Tuesday.
However, the Irish were down a starter Thursday night. The Irish were playing without starting setter and leading server Shannon Kenneavy, who was out with injury. Kenneavy has nearly all the assists and is a team leader in aces and digs for the Irish normally.
“We talked from the beginning of the season that we all have to be resilient,” Prince of Peace head coach Stacie Kenneavy said. “We all have to know more than one position because we learned last year you never really know where you could end up playing. This made it a little more real.”
The first two sets were completely in favor of the River Hawks.
“We were attacking,” Easton Valley head coach Denis Larson said. “We were just working well together as a team. We were creating offense and finding holes.”
The steady attack from the River Hawks looked strong against a shaky Irish defense. The Prince of Peace back row struggled to get the ball up.
“Our serve receive was not good,” Kenneavy said. “Too many free balls. We were not playing things we thought were close.”
Kiely Debo stood in for Shannon Kenneavy as setter. Debo finished with 21 assists on the game.
“For not having set varsity since the very beginning of the season, she did a great job,” Kenneavy said. “We did not make it easier on her with our passing.”
Down by two sets, the Irish came out and made the third set interesting.
“I said do we really want to go home in three?” Kenneavy said. “I asked them if they wanted to go home like this or if they wanted to fight for it. They all said they wanted to fight for it.”
Prince of Peace got some huge blocks going and some big kills set up and garnered a five point lead in the third set. The block gave the Easton Valley front row fits through the first half of the set.
“We just kept talking about getting quick to the ball,” Larson said. “Because a lot of times we can be above the block. There was a side of the court wide open, there were spots that were open, we just were chasing the ball instead of beating the ball.”
A couple of kills off of the hands of Aleah Johnson and Kaitlyn Kuhl got the River Hawks right back in it. Kohl led the River Hawks with 13 kills, while Mikayla Mitchell finished with ten. Kuhl also led the River Hawks with 11 digs.
Easton Valley tied the game at 22-22.
It wasn’t over there. Dana Carlson sent a tip over the block to take another River Hawk lead, but then Prince of Peace answered with a big block from middle Sarah Moeller.
“We were figuring it out,” Kenneavy said about the Irish block. Prince of Peace finished with four blocks and numerous touches. “We talked about where they were going to hit and moving the block and they started adjusting to that.”
A couple of Irish errors were where the set ended, Easton Valley keeping composure through the final points.
“We knew [their setter] was out but I watched them play in the district final last year,” Easton Valley’s Larson said after her team finished the win. “They were missing three key players and they still played amazing. They’re scrappy.”
Lilly Isenhour led the kills for the Irish with 11, adding 15 digs. Braxton Morhardt had 19 digs for the Irisha nd Nyah Thomas had two blocks.
The River Hawks (14-5) play No. 4 Lisbon on Tuesday.
The Irish (7-14) move on to play in the Northeast tournament this Saturday before returning to conference play on Tuesday with a home game against Cedar Valley Christian.
Unity Christian sweeps double header
FULTON, Ill. - The Unity Christian volleyball team came away with a double header sweep Thursday night, sweeping Faith Christian in two straight games.
The Knights won the first one 25-17, 25-17.
Allison Tegeler had three kills on six attempts. Tegeler also led the team in digs in that contest with six, while Carrie Willoughby had five. Maizie Wicklund served two aces.
The Knights won the other game 25-22, 25-18.
Carrie Willoughby led in kills in this game with four. Emily Merema asses three. Olivia Woessner finished with a team high four digs, while Maizie Wicklund added three. Allison Tegeler served four aces.
CROSS COUNTRY
Locals compete in Dubuque
EPWORTH - Clinton and Prince of Peace both took to the cross country course on Thursday night, competing at Western Dubuque High School.
The Clinton girls came away with fourth place finish as a team. Camryn Sattler had the best performance for the Queens, finishing as the individual runner up in 19:43. Madelyn Robinson and Abby Struble were next, coming in at 21:36 and 21:38 respectively, both in the top 15.
The Clinton boys took sixth as a team, led by a 10th place finish from senior Conner Sattler. Sattler crossed the finish line at 17:57.
Ethan Buer crossed next for the River Kings at 18:51, and Rylie Mercado came in at 18:54.
Prince of Peace had the top local finish of the say with a sixth place finish from Marcus Blount, who clocked in at 17:38.
Easton Valley's Aiden Gruver came in 15th Place as an indiviual, finishing his race in 18:01.
