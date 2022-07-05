CASCADE – Camanche picked up a big 2-0 win over Durant in the second round of the class 2a Iowa baseball playoffs on Tuesday evening.
After having a regular season that gave them a bye into the second round, the Storm used that extra rest to their advantage. They squeaked out a big win backed by their pitching.
The shutout Durant to advance to the regional semifinal where they will play the winner of Cascade and Tipton on Saturday, July 9 at 7 p.m.
Cascade is the number one seed in the regional, while Tipton is coming off of a round one win over Northeast.
River Hawks bats stay hot, defeat Midland in six innings
The Easton Valley River Hawks showed why they were the two seed in their region as they cruised past the Midland Eagles 11-1.
Ayden Huling went the distance for the River Hawks, pitching six innings, allowing one run and striking out six batters.
Conor Gruver had two hits and two RBIs while his teammate Ashten Huling also had two hits but knocked in three RBIs to lead the River Hawks.
They scored one in the first, four runs in the second and fifth innings before they finished things off in the sixth inning, scoring two runs to walk things off an advance to the regional semifinals.
Easton Valley plays at Lisbon on Saturday, July 9 at 7 p.m. in the regional semifinals.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.