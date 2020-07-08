CLINTON – After a Mississippi Athletic Conference split, Clinton baseball got back on track with a dominant conference sweep of Davenport North at the Durgin Complex on Wednesday night.
The River Kings won 12-2 in five innings and then 8-4 to cap off the sweep.
Zach Hoffman started game two and earned the win, relieved by Carter Horan to seal it off. Clinton grabbed the lead with a 2-0 advantage after one inning, and added to it with a three-run sixth inning.
Max Holy had five hits on the night and Joe Simpson went 4-for-7 with five stolen bases through the two contests.
Clinton improves to 11-6 and 7-5 in the MAC. The River Kings have a quick turnaround, staying at home for a MAC twinbill on Thursday night, welcoming Pleasant Valley to the Durgin Complex. Both teams fell just outside the Class 4A rankings this week, holding similar conference records so far.
Camanche wins second straight
CAMANCHE – The Camanche softball team won their second straight game on Wednesday night, taking down Regina Catholic 3-1 in River Valley Conference action.
“I am proud of our girls and everyone contributed,” head coach Andrew Carbajal said.
The Indians were trailing 1-0 through the third. Both Lauren Snyder and Jamie Robertsen reached base on singles to kick off the inning, and both rounded third to score with a 2-RBI single from Abby Beal.
Tarah Wehde topped off the scoring with a solo blast over the fence. Wehde also ended with 14 strikeouts on the night, including two straight with runners on second and third in the bottom of the sixth inning.
The Indians improve to 4-6 and now look to a game on the road, heading to Mid-Prairie. They’ll play at West Liberty to open up district play next week.
“ I love how much we have improved as a team,” Carbajal said. “Our strength of schedule is the highest in the RVC. I can’t wait to see what we can accomplish.”
No. 4 Rebels dominate Tipton
GOOSE LAKE – It was an easy win for the Northeast softball team on Wednesday night, the Rebels downing Tipton 12-0 in just three innings.
Coming off of a doubleheader sweep against Class 4A Central DeWitt, the Rebels dominated from the start. Maddison Kluever pitched just three innings, recording three strikeouts and allowing just two hits in her shutout win.
Bree Manglesen went 3-for-3 and Val Spooner added two more hits in the win. The Rebels plated nine runs in the first inning alone.
Northeast improves their regular season record to 15-2 and welcomes Monitcello on Friday night to wrap up their regular season at home.
