CROSS COUNTRY
Clinton, POP run at Bob Brown Invite
IOWA CITY - The Clinton girls took an eighth place team finish at the Bob Brown Invitational on Thursday night at the Bob Brown Cross Country Classic hosted by Iowa City Regina.
It was a talent-filled field at the Iowa City Kickers Club. There were six ranked teams on the boy's side and five on the girls.
Leading the local finishes was Clinton's Camryn Sattler, who took a third place finish in 20:22.69.
Abby Struble came in the top 50 with a 23:11.90. Not far behind her was teammate Madelyn Robinson.
"The kids came in and gace a great effort despite a quick turn around from Tuesday's meet," Clinton head coach Kellen Schneeberger said. "it was our first away meet and a lot of our kids' first away meet ever, so you get through the usual hiccups and get the experience behind you."
Prince of Peace freshman Madison Schnier finished in 25:58.19, the Irish's only runner.
On the boys' side, Marcus Blount from Prince of Peace came in with the best local finish. Blount came in 10th overall, running 17:48.39.
The Irish boys came in 12th as a team.
The Clinton boys had a tenth place finish. Clinton's Conner Sattler crossed the finish line first for the River Kings in 18:59.29.
"[He] took a risk with a new race plan and really responded well," Schneeberger said. "He looked much more confident and strong on the back end of the race."
Riley Mercado ran his race in 19:42.77.
The River Kings noticed that their second finisher, Ethan Buer, was not listed in the official results. Adding Buer's finish could swing the team scores by as much as 40 points.
VOLLEYBALL
Rebels lose handle on Cougars
GOOSE LAKE – Even though the Northeast volleyball team got off to dominant starts in two sets, they struggled to keep control and lost their first River Valley Conference contest to Cascade 3-0 on Thursday night at home.
The Rebels played tight with the Cougars until the third set, where they lost control of their energy and mental game. The Cougars took down the Rebels 25-23. 25-21, 25-9.
“We definitely had our heads down,” junior Ellie Rickertsen said. “I think we learned and coming into all the games the rest of the season we’ll be strong.”
Starting in Set 1, the Rebels were the ones who had control. The net play from the likes of Alyssa Fowler, Clare Mulholland and Aubrie Kruse was keeping the ball away from the Rebel back row and finding the floor on the other side of the net.
“It really helps us get hyped,” junior Alyssa Fowler said. “It gets the energy up.”
The Rebels had a solid four-point lead. Halfway through the first set, things started unraveling a bit. The Cougars took their first lead of the game at 15-14.
“I think we got too comfortable with ourselves,” Fowler said. “I think we get in the lead and then get too comfortable.”
By then, mistakes just kept happening on the Rebel side of the net. Missed serves and attacks, long balls and bad serve receive riddled the team.
“I think we definitely need to get comfortable with the new rotation that we have,” Rickertsen said. “We have some freshman and other underclassmen and we need to get that chemistry together. It’s still early in the season.”
Behind by four, Northeast did make a comeback effort. They fell just short and lost middle hitter Kaci Johnson on an injury on set point.
The second set started much the same. With high energy, the Rebels jumped out to a five-point lead.
They started making mistakes again and saw the lead flip teams once more.
“I think just changing the position with Kaci getting hurt, that affected us a bit,” Rickertsen said. “We need to push on. We fell short on the mental piece of it.”
Out of rotation because of the injury and down 2-0, the Rebels lost some energy to start the third set. Cascade rolled to a 7-0 lead before Northeast got a side out and never relinquished the lead.
The attack also slowed down significantly and the block didn’t get to the challenge at the net.
“We weren’t confident in ourselves,” Fowler said. “We just need to be big. Just get up.”
Fowler, Leah Mangelsen and Aubrie Kruse all had four kills each, while Kaci Johnson and Morgan Foster added three each. Emily Johnson led the back with six digs and both Mangelsen and Allie Colschen had five.
The Rebels (2-5) play at Anamosa on Saturday morning for their next contest.
Unity sweeps Pathway Christian
KALONA - The Unity Christian Knights took a three-game set from Pathway Christian on Thursday night, winning 25-16, 25-13, 26-24.
"The girls played so well tonight," head coach Jana Behr said. "Their serving was fantastic. They moved the ball around so well."
Leading the way on offense was Michelle Striley with seven kills. Olivia Woessner, Carrie Willoughby and Allison Tegeler both put down five kills a piece.
Maizie Wicklund and Woessner dominated the defense, Wicklund digging up 14 and Woessner finishing with 12 digs.
Michelle Striley served five aces, with Tegeler and Woessner serving four each. Carrie Willoughby finished with 10 assists for the Knights.
"The third set got off to a rocky start as we were a little flat footed and got into a hole," Behr said. "But they pulled it out."
The Knights are now 2-0 in the conference and play Tuesday against Morningstar Academy.
