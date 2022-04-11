ALEDO, Ill. – The first win for Steamer softball came in thrilling fashion on Monday night, with Fulton taking an extra-inning 20-15 win over Mercer County.
“Great win for us tonight,” head coach Teri Fett said. “They girls finally got to know what winning feels like. We have been hitting the cage a lot since we haven’t been able to get outside. It’s starting to show.”
The Steamers fell behind 3-0 in the first inning, but came back to take a 4-3 lead at the top of the third.
The pair switched leads multiple times, with Mercer County tying things up with a two run seventh inning.
The Steamers plated five runs in the eighth.
“I’m very pleased with how the girls came out and played in the eighth inning,” Fett said. “They didn’t give up after losing the lead.”
The Steamers are back in action already Tuesday night, taking on West Carroll on the road.
CLINTON TEES OFF FOR FIRST TIME
CLINTON – The Clinton River Queens had their first action of the year on the greens, taking on Mississippi Athletic Conference powerhouses Pleasant Valley and North Scott at Valley Oaks on Monday afternoon.
North Scott came away with the MAC triangular win, with Pleasant Valley coming in second.
“It was a little rough for some of the girls coming out of the gates today,” Clinton girls golf head coach Jason McEwen said. “But I know that each of these girls will improve on their scores today and keep getting better. We haven’t been able to practice outside much yet due to weather so once it starts warming up, we will be able to focus on other parts of the game that will help us shave some strokes off here and there.”
The River Queens are at home twice more this week, taking on Central DeWitt on Tuesday at Valley Oaks and then Camanche on Thursday.
FULTON POWERS PAST MERCER COUNTY
ALEDO, Ill. – The Fulton baseball team helped complete a sweep of Mercer County on the road on Monday night, taking down the Golden Eagles 11-6.
Both Drew Dykstra and Jacob Jones had three hits a piece, Jones batting in two runs.
Ethan Price pitched six inning for the Steamers, allowing four of the runs on four hits.
The Steamers are back in action on Tuesday night, traveling to West Carroll.
CLINTON TENNIS IMPRESSES IN WATERLOO
DAVENPORT – The Clinton girls tennis team took on top state competition over the weekend, competing at the Waterloo Top Gun Invitational and coming away with a second place team finish.
Waterloo Columbus finished first with 33 points, followed by Clinton with 26 points, Decorah with 22 points and Ottumwa with 8 points.
The Queens had two singles champions and one winning double team on Saturday. Sescie Haan and Abby Struble won at No. 5 and No. 1 singles, then Struble doubled up with Anna Current to win the No. 1 doubles title.
The River Queens are back in action Tuesday and Thursday, weather pending. They return to conference play for both of those matches, starting with Davenport North Tuesday afternoon on the road.
CLINTON SOCCER FALLS TO ASSUMPTION
DAVENPORT – The Clinton River King soccer team couldn’t pick up a conference win on Monday, falling to Davenport Assumption 5-0.
The River Kings return to action on Thursday, welcoming Prince of Peace to Coan Field for a home soccer game.
CLINTON BOYS SWEEP WEST
DAVENPORT – The Clinton boys tennis team swept Davenport West Monday night 9-0.
The River Kings have a short turn around, coming home on Tuesday night to take on Davenport North in more Mississppi Athletic Conference play.
