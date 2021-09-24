KEWANEE, Ill. – Both the Clinton and Central DeWitt boys golf teams finished up Day 1 of competition in the Mississippi Athletic Conference championship at Kewanee Dunes on Friday.
The Sabers currently sit in fifth place as a team with 348 points, just four strokes behind Assumption and 13 strokes behind third place North Scott. Bettendorf currently leads all MAC teams with 312.
Carter Drury golfed the fourth best score of the day individually with a 79. Jacob Brokaw is also sitting in the top 10 performers after finishing with an 83 on the day.
The River Kings are sitting in eighth as the teams stand currently with 393 points.
The top performer for Clinton was Jaiden Busse, who sits at 32 in the field with a score of 94. Brody Manemann shot a 98 and Ben Wittenauer finished with a 99.
Day 2 of Mississippi Atheltic Conference competition happens Saturday morning.
THURSDAY RESULTS FULTON WINS NUIC
GALENA, Ill. – The Fulton golf team accomplished a first for the program on Wednesday – bringing home their first even Northwest Upstate Illini Conference championship.
The Steamers just switched to the NUIC this season, and the golf team claimed the team title at Eagle Ridge Golf Course.
Fulton finished with a score of 352 (low four scores). The runner up was Eastland with a 361 and third place was River Ridge with a 362.
The Steamers were led by senior Ian Wiebenga won his own individual title. Wiebenga shot six strokes better than any other competitor on Wednesday, finished with a 74 through the 18 holes.
“Mentally I’ve learned a lot the last four years,” Wiebenga said earlier this season. “I learned a lot from the guys who graduated before me. They led me so much, it showed me how to be a leader now that I’m a senior.
“I think we can make it. I have a lot of faith in my team and I think we have determination. We know we can get there, we just have to keep working hard and prove it.”
Reed Owen and Brady Reed both came away with hardware as well. Owen finished with a 90 on the day for a 10th place finish, while Reed came in with a 92 and a 12th place finish.
Landon Meyers shot a 96 and Kyle Meinema shot a 97.
The Steamers travel to Deer Valley Golf Course on Saturday to participate in the Lorin Fassett Golf Tournament. Regionals start next week for the Steamers at Byron Hills Golf Course.
SERVES BOOST UNITY
FULTON, Ill. – An experienced group of Unity Christian volleyball players used 18 service aces on Thursday night to hold off Quad City Christian and come out with a conference sweep.
The Knights beat the Eagles 25-8, 26-24 and 25-15. The Knights came out with confidence and power behind their serving, jumping out to a led quickly.
“Their positive attitudes, their willingness to sacrifice for the good of the team,” head coach Jana Behr said. “They’re all willing to sacrifice for the good of the team ... they’re great examples for our underclassmen.”
Allison Tegeler led that serving effort with eight aces in 15 serve attempts. Maizie Wicklund ended with four and Lauren Steinhauer finished with three.
“We have some tough servers,” Behr said. “Some really good, hard servers and consistent. It really helps to build that energy and keep that momentum on our side. It brings that cohesiveness together. We rely a lot on our serving and our passing.”
It was a similar story to start the second set.
The Eagles started picking up ground about halfway through the second set. A few errors and some strong serving from the Eagles through the Knights into a bit of a flux.
The second set was even at 24-24.
That’s where the experience came into play for the Knights. Maizie Wicklund sent an attack of the net which the Eagles weren’t able to return, and then Carrie Willoughby finished the extra-point set off with a kill.
“Volleyball is so mental that way,” Behr said. “The momentum can just go back and forth so easily. They kept that focus, even when it was getting really close down to the wire. They held it together.”
The Knights cruised in Set 3 for the sweep.
Allison Tegeler not only led the aces for the the Knights, but knocked down seven kills for a team high. Emily Merema had six and Olivia Woessner had another five.
“We’ve got some confident players,” Behr said. “We’ve been working on it, even if the set is up, stepping up for the down ball or back row attack.”
Maizie Wicklund led the back row with five digs, while Tegeler and Carrie Willoughby added four a piece.
“We gave ourselves a lot of options tonight,” Behr said. “Passing leads to a lot of options and we can use not just one hitter. We have a lot of well-rounded players, it’s not like we have just one player, our whole team is solid.”
The Knights were missing junior Michelle Striley from the lineup on Thursday night, throwing a new look onto the court. Even with a couple moments here and there where things were off, they were upbeat and dominant through the majority of the game.
“We threw a setter into a brand new position and I think our veterans did a really great job,” Berh said. “Welcoming a new sub, being encouraging. We want that talk so we can build that now and in the future.”
The Knights have six upperclassmen – including two seniors – who have a plethora of varsity playing time. Most of them started for the Knights when they were freshmen and are in their third or fourth year of playing at that level of competition.
That experience is paying off.
“They’ve become more confident,” Behr said. “It takes time for volleyball to gel, and it’s been a benefit that they’ve been playing together since freshman year. They’re well-rounded, they just enjoy playing together and playing any sport. They’ve put a lot of time into the offseason.”
Even though the group may have lost more often than not while playing as underclassmen, the adversity they faced then has made them strong in the Northern Illinois Christian Conference, where they’ve lost just one game this season (Tri-State Christian).
“It didn’t overtake their mental game,” Behr said. “They found what they wanted to work on, worked to get better and play in a way that represents our school well and represents Christ well. I like that about these girls through the years. They haven’t let adversity get to them.”
The Knights (11-3) will now look forward to a home game on Monday night, welcoming Galesburg Christian to Fulton. The Knights are gearing up for the NICC tournament, which starts next Friday in Fulton and continues Saturday at Northeast High School in Goose Lake.
PRINCE OF PEACE WINS 2ND STRAIGHT
MIDLAND – The Prince of Peace volleyball team won their second straight Tri-Rivers Conference game on Thursday night, beating Midland in three on the road.
The Irish won 25-14, 25-12, 25-16.
Lilly Isenhour had 12 kills and Sarah Moeller aded another eight. Isnenhour also had 12 digs while Braxton Morhardt added another 11.
“The girls played well tonight,” head coach Stacie Kenneavy said. “A lot more moving of the feet. We tried mixing up positions in the third set and they responded well with that too.”
The Irish (5-13) will welcome conference foe Calamus-Wheatland to their home court next Tuesday.
CAMANCHE FALLS TO MONTI
CAMANCHE – The Camanche volleyball team fell in River Valley Conference competition on Thursday night, dropping a game in three to Monticello.
Camanche fell 25-9, 25-12, 25-14.
Abby Beal, Gracie Sanderson and Miley Duritza all finished with three kills a piece.
Gracie Sanderson led the defense with five digs and Jamie Robertson added another four.
Camanche (1-21) plays again next Tuesday, welcoming North Cedar to Camanche for another RVC matchup.
NORTHEAST SWEPT BY ANAMOSA
GOOSE LAKE – After a first set that went to extra points, the Northeast volleyball team couldn’t find enough to get past Anamosa and they fell in three in conference play.
The Raiders beat the Rebels 26-24, 25-16, 25-18.
The Rebels continue River Valley Conference competition on Tuesday with a game against Monticello, then they host their home invitational next weekend.
DEWITT DROPS SECOND
DAVENPORT – The Central DeWitt football team lost their second in a row in a Thursday night matchup, falling to Assumption 41-10 on the road.
Assumption scored first, but the Sabers were able to respond quickly. After a play from quarterback Paul Kuehn to Lucas Burmeister got the Sabers within 20 yards, Chris Martens ended up making a field goal for the Sabers to cut the lead. Five minutes into the second quarter, Gibson McEwan pulled down a touchdown reception from Kuehn and gave the Sabers their first and only lead of the night.
Assumption went on to score 34 unanswered points to solidify the win.
DeWitt (3-2) will host Maquoketa next Friday night.
