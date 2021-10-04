BYRON, Ill. – The Fulton golf team wrapped up their 2021 season on Monday afternoon, competing as a team at the Byron Sectional.

The Steamers had advanced to the sectional meet as a team after a third place finish at regionals last week. They finished 12th in the field as a team with a score of 378.

Elmhurst won the sectional with a 312. Winnetka came in as team runner ups and Riverdale also advanced to the state golf tournament with a third place finish as a team.

Senior Ian Wiebenga had the best performance of the day, shooting an 82 for Fulton. Wiebenga missed an individual qualifying slot by two strokes.

