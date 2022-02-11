CAMANCHE – The Camanche boys basketball team finished off a special version of Senior Night with a big win over visiting Tipton on Thursday night.
The Storm started senior Zach Erwin, along with the other senior athletes. Erwin has missed the entirety of his senior season due to a torn ACL after starting the previous three years for the Storm and helping with two state appearances.
Erwin got the tip off from fellow senior Adam Dunlap and passed it from the top of the key. When the ball reversed back around to him he let the three-pointer fly and drained it, sending the crowd and the bench into an uproar.
Erwin then came off the court, greeted by hugs from coaches, teammates and family.
The Camanche went on to take down Tipton in their regular season finale 64-57.
The Storm exploded early, running to a 34-19 lead by the time the teams broke for halftime. The Tigers outscored the Storm in both of the final two periods, but Camanche held them off enough to finish the victory.
Zane Witt had a big double-double for the Storm, scoring 24 points and pulling down 11 rebounds on the night. Adam Dunlap had 13 and Tucker Dickherber added another 10.
Camanche (16-4) will now turn their attention to the Class 2A postseason. They received a bye in their first round of districts, and will kick off the second round a week from Thursday against the winner of Durant-West Liberty.
FULTON ENSURES PART OF TITLE WITH FRIDAY WIN
FULTON, Ill. – The Fulton Steamers ensured that they will at least share a piece of the Northwest Upstate Illini Conference title with a dominant 75-37 win over Forreston on Friday night at home.
The Steamers were led by four double-digit scorers. Seniors Ian Wiebenga and Jacob Jones both had 14 a piece, while sophomore Baylen Damhoff added 12. Ethan Price had another 10.
The Steamers improved to 26-2 on the year, which ties the Fulton High School record for season wins.
The Steamers return to action on Monday night, welcoming Milledgeville to their home court.
SABER BOWLING PREPS FOR SUBSTATE
DEWITT – The Central DeWitt bowling teams had a good day of bowling Friday night, prepping for their state qualifying meets on Tuesday.
The Saber girls won over Davenport North by 42 pins. They were led by Kaylie Cargill with a high series of 287, and Jena Edwards came in with a 373.
The boys lost by 158 pins on Friday to the Wildcats, with Eli Haack leading with a 472 series. Ryland Edwards shot a 27 game andWill Vanderbilt had a 216.
The Sabers will roll for their chance to head to the state meet in Waterloo on Tuesday with the new Baker format deciding team qualifiers.
