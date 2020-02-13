Camanche edges Tipton on Senior Night
CAMANCHE – On an emotional Senior Night, the Camanche boys basketball team picked up a tight win over Tipton, 73-67.
The five seniors – Nolan Baker, Caleb Delzell, Ethan Buckley, LJ Henderson and Cam Soenksen – were honored before the start of the game and then took the floor together.
They did the work to start the game. Henderson came out with a big attack that sent him to the foul line. Then Ethan Buckley came down with an offensive rebound – one of his two of the first quarter – and that got put back up for a bucket.
Caleb Delzell added his contribution with a quick baseline jumper to give the Indians a 5-0 lead.
The Tigers came storming back and tied everything up in the first quarter, setting it up for a back-and-forth game. Tipton actually led the Indians by one point heading into the final quarter of play before the Indians grabbed the W.
Senior Cameron Soenksen lit up from beyond the arc to lead the scoring effort, going 4-for-9 from the three point line to finish with 18 points. Seniors LJ Henderson and Caleb Delzell also reached double digits with 14 and 12 respectively. Zayne Feller pitched in another 10.
Dezell also led with 12 rebounds and four blocks. Zach Erwin pulled down eight boards for the Indians.
Camanche (17-3) will play West Branch on Saturday to wrap up their regular season before beginning district play next Thursday.
No. 10 Sabers overpowered by Marion
DEWITT – For the second time in the last week and a half, the No. 10 Central DeWitt girls faced off against the second-ranked team in the state.
For the second time, Marion came out on top.
The Indians took a dominant 70-42 win over the Sabers on Thursday night in DeWitt.
Central DeWitt (17-3) will now turn their attention to the postseason. After a bye in the first round, they’ll play the winner of West Delaware or Maquoketa, both teams that they’ve beat twice throughout the season.
Clinton swept by Grayhounds
BURLINGTON – It was a tough night for the Clinton varsity teams in Burlington on Thursday as they both dropped Mississippi Valley Conference games to the Grayhounds on the road.
The Clinton girls fell 40-28, while the boys dropped their game 61-53
The River Queens (2-19) will open up their postseason on Feb. 19, heading to Western Dubuque.
The River Kings (2-16) stay on the road for a regular season game against Davenport West on Saturday. They also play the Falcons at home next Tuesday, celebrating Senior Night.
