TUESDAY
CLINTON WINS ON SENIOR NIGHT
CLINTON – The Clinton boys basketball team celebrated Senior Night on Tuesday at Yourd Gymnasium with a win, taking down Davenport West 69-64.
The River Kings trailed by four at the half and trailed by double digits by the time the final period started. They made a roaring comeback, outscoring the Falcons 26-9.
Of those points, 15 came off of free throws for Clinton. Isaiah Struve had 11 in the the fourth quarter for the River Kings on his way to a team-high 19. Jai Jensen had 17 and Colin Hammel had another 11.
The River Kings say goodbye to seniors Jai Jensen, Isaiah Struve, Colin Hammel, Ethan Buer, Caleb Riessen and Seth Dotterweich.
Clinton (3-18) will travel to Davenport Assumption on Friday to wrap up the regular season and Mississippi Athletic Conference play. The kick off the Class 4A postseason on Monday, taking on Dubuque Hempstead (10-9) on the road.
DEWITT DOWNS CENTRAL
DAVENPORT – The Central DeWitt boys basketball team took down Mississippi Athletic Conference foe Davenport Central on Tuesday, holding off a Wildcat comeback for a 52-41 victory.
The Sabers jumped out in the first half, taking a 33-16 lead and holding the Wildcats to just four points in the second. After maintaining in the third quarter, Central made a comeback attempt but was quieted by the Sabers.
Central DeWitt (15-5) will return home on Friday night to take on Pleasant Valley.
FULTON GOES PERFECT IN CONFERENCE
ASHTON, Ill. - The Fulton boys team finished their conference play on Tuesday night with a68-26 victory over Ashton-Franklin Center, giving them a perfect conference record on the year.
The No. 2 ranked Steamers went 12-0 in the Northwest Upstate Illini Conference South, winning the title.
Baylen Damhoff had 23 points for the Steamers.
They improve to 28-3 overall and welcome Pearl City on Saturday to kick off the postseason.
