GOOSE LAKE – The Unity Christian volleyball team took second place in the Northern Illinois Christian Athletic Conference over the weekend, losing just one game in the tournament that took place at Northeast High School.
The Knights beat both Morningstar Academy and Galesburg Christian to play in the conference title game, where they lost to Tri-State Christian.
The Knights lost to Tri-State 25-15, 25-19 in the championship game.
Allison Tegeler led the team with four kills. Lauren Steinhauer and Michelle STriley both had six digs a piece.
The Knights beat Galesburg Christian in three sets, 25-17, 26-25, 25-17.
Tegeler led the team in kils again with eight through the three sets, while Olivia Woessner had three. Woessner also served four aces.
Michelle Striley had a team-high six aces. She also had ten digs.
Carrie Willoughby led the team in the back row with 18 digs. Woessner had nine, Maizie Wicklund and Lauren Steinhauer both had eight.
Unity also swept Morningstar Academy 25-7, 25-15.
Michelle Striley led the team this time in kills with five. Maizie Wicklun served five of the team’s 16 aces.
Lauren Steinhauer led the team with three digs.
Allison Tegeler and Michelle Striley were first team all conference picks, while Carrie Willoughby earned second team recognition. Maizie Wicklund was named an honorable mention.
Sophi Leathers was voted to receive the Christian Character Award , and award given to one athlete out of the entire conference.
Central DeWitt downs West
DAVENPORT – The Central DeWitt volleyball team got a Mississippi Athletic Conference sweep on Monday night, beating Davenport West in three straight sets.
The Sabers won 25-17, 25-18, 25-8.
Elaina Schroeder led the front row with 11 kills, while Taylor Veach had 10 and Ava Morris added another seven. Schroeder also had four blocks, while Veach blocked two.
Schroeder finished with 12 digs. Allie Meadows had another eight and Isabelle Pierce had seven.
