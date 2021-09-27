Irish, Storm compete in Anamosa
ANAMOSA – Both Camanche and Prince of Peace cross country teams took to the races over the weekend, competing in a Saturday morning race at Anamosa Middle School.
The Camanche boys finished 12th as a team.
Andrew Butt was the best time for the Storm, coming in 20th individually in 17:57.
Lucas Goble ran his race in in 19:01 and Ty Gravert clocked in at 19:57.
For the Camanche girls, freshman Gretchyn Fairlie cracked the top 35, running her race in 22:26. Junior Ravae Ball came in a minute later, crossing the finish line at 23:38.
Prince of Peace boys finished 15th in the team standings, beating Midland. Marcus Blount led the Irish effort with a top ten finish, the top local finisher of the race. Blount finished the event in 17:17, good for ninth place.
The next finisher for the Irish was Tate Ruden in 2018. Hakael Powell finished in 22:36.
Steamers fall on road
LANARK – Eastland was too much for the Fulton volleyball team to handle Monday night, and they fell on the road 2-0 in conference play.
The Steamers have already seen Eastland this year in Northwest Upstate Illini action, and fell 25-20 and 25-15 Monday in Lanark.
Reese Dykstra led the kill effort with three kills, while Brooklyn Brennan had two. The Steamers had 14 hitting errors throughout the two sets.
The team had seven blocks, Kara Stoecker managing five of them.
Brooklyn Brennan led the backrow with eight digs and Teegan Germann dug up six balls.
Fulton has a quick turnaround, traveling again on Tuesday night to take on Milledgeville.
Madison Schnier was the only runner for the Irish on the girls’ side, finishing in 24:39 on Saturday morning.
