LONG GROVE — In celebration of the October release of Reba’s upcoming lifestyle book Not That Fancy: Simple Lessons on Living, Loving, Eating and Dusting Off Your Boots and companion album Not That Fancy, Pride of the Wapsi is preparing to open a country music corn maze honoring the long-time legend. The six acre maze is scheduled to open at 10 a.m. on Sept. 30.
Pride of the Wapsi is one of 40+ farms featuring Reba in their corn maze this year. Collectively, the farms—which are designed by The MAiZE Inc. in 24 states across the US—will reach more than a million visitors during the fall season.
“While I admit being in a corn maze is one of the more unique things I’ve ever been invited to be a part of, I couldn’t be more excited to be involved with some of the things that matter most to me – farming, family, and friends,” said McEntire. “Growing up on a ranch in Oklahoma, I know how important agriculture is and I love being involved with something that brings more people out to farms across the country for good wholesome fun!”
Along with getting lost in the maze, guests will have the opportunity to enter to win a grand prize trip to Nashville for a one-night-only special event, “Not That Fancy: An Evening with Reba & Friends” set for Nov. 5 at Nashville’s iconic Ryman Auditorium. The prize will also include a two-night stay at a local hotel.
Additionally, one lucky winner from each farm will receive an autographed copy of Reba’s upcoming book Not That Fancy. Officially being released on Tuesday, Oct. 10, the lifestyle book is collection of funny, poignant, and deeply personal stories, photos, tips, and recipes straight from the “Fancy” singer herself. On Oct. 6, Reba will also release a corresponding album Not That Fancy with stripped-down versions of some of her most iconic songs as well as a brand-new track.
“This is an exciting time to be working with Reba and we’re thrilled to have her in our maze design this year,” said Pat Dierickx, co-owner of Pride of the Wapsi. “Our farm and maze are all about providing wholesome family fun and lasting memories, and we know those things are just as important to Reba.”
Along with the corn maze, guests can enjoy the jumping pillow, ropes course, barrel train, mini golf, and petting farm animals when they visit the farm. Pride of the Wapsi will operate from Saturday, Sept. 30 to Oct. 29. For more information, visit www.prideofthewapsi.com or Pride of the Wapsi Facebook page.
