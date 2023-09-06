CLINTON – Prince of Peace Church will host Fall Fest on Sept. 10 in hopes of bringing some fun and family-friendly activities to a Sunday afternoon.
The event runs from 11:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 10 at Prince of Peace Church.
“We haven’t had a Fall Fest in many years because of the pandemic,” said Father Paul Appel from Prince of Peace Parish. “We’re working really hard to bring back some family-friendly events here at the parish, get people out and about, see some friends. It’s really a time to get together and have fun.”
There will be food trucks in attendance: D-Lectable D-Lites, Creative Catering, and Glazey Daze Donuts.
There will be bounce houses and games with prizes, along with cookie decorating, face painting, and a balloon artist. A Clinton firetruck will be in attendance for Touch the Truck. A $5 wristband gets children access to all the games, and then there are additional tickets for concessions and the cake walk.
The dancing pigs will also perform from 1:30 -2:30 p.m., and Clinton County Conservation will host an animal show at noon. There will be live music with Dan Peart from 3 – 4 p.m.
“Part of our outreach is to get people to understand just how good life is,” Father Paul said. “We get so down with the news of the day or bad things happening in the world, we can forget these human connections; getting together to have a good time is so important for being a human being.”
There is also a silent auction taking place, with items listed at popfallfest.givesmart.com.
The event takes place in the Prince of Peace Chuck parking lot and yard at 1105 Lametta Wynn Dr. in Clinton. In case of inclement weather, the events will move inside the church building.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.