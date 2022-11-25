Prince of Peace Girls Basketball
Roster:
3 Madison Schnier JR
5 Lilly Smith SO
11 Shannon Kenneavy SR
15 Susan Reed SR
20 Avery Dehner SR
23 Kyla Bellich FR
42 Sarah Moeller SR
Schedule:
11/22/22 vs North Cedar, W 45-33
11/29/22 vs Maquoketa Valley 5:30 PM
12/2/22 @ Lisbon 5:30 PM
12/6/22 vs Midland 5:30 PM
12/9/22 @ Marquette Catholic 5:30 PM
12/13/22 vs Cedar Valley Christian 6:00 PM
12/16/22 @ Calamus-Wheatland 5:30 PM
12/20/22 vs Easton Valley 5:30 PM
1/3/23 vs North Cedar 5:30 PM
1/5/23 @ Camanche 6:00 PM
1/6/23 @ Alburnett 5:30 PM
1/10/23 vs Starmont 4:30 PM
1/13/23 @ Lisbon 5:30 PM
1/17/23 vs Midland 5:30 PM
1/19/23 vs Wahlert Catholic 7:30 PM
1/20/23 @ Marquette Catholic 5:30 PM
1/24/23 vs Cedar Valley Christian 6:00 PM
1/24/23 @ Wilton 6:30 PM
1/27/23 vs Calamus-Wheatland 5:30 PM
1/31/23 vs Easton Valley 5:30 PM
2/3/23 @ Springville 5:30 PM
Prince of Peace Boys Basketball
Schedule:
11/29/22 vs Maquoketa Valley 5:30 PM
12/2/22 @ Lisbon 5:30 PM
12/6/22 vs Midland 5:30 PM
12/9/22 @ Marquette Catholic 7:00 PM
12/13/22 vs Cedar Valley Christian 7:30 PM
12/16/22 @ Calamus-Wheatland 5:30 PM
12/20/22 vs Easton Valley 5:30 PM
1/3/23 vs North Cedar 5:30 PM
1/6/23 @ Alburnett 5:30 PM
1/10/23 vs Starmont 4:30 PM
1/13/23 @ Lisbon 5:30 PM
1/17/23 vs Midland 7:00 PM
1/20/23 @ Marquette Catholic 7:00 PM
1/24/23 vs Cedar Valley Christian 7:30 PM
1/24/23 @ Wilton 7:30 PM
1/27/23 vs Calamus-Wheatland 5:30 PM
1/31/23 @ Easton Valley 5:30 PM
2/3/23@ Springville 5:30 PM
2/7/23@ North Cedar 5:30 PM
