Prince of Peace Girls Basketball 

Roster:

3 Madison Schnier JR

5 Lilly Smith SO

11 Shannon Kenneavy SR

15 Susan Reed SR

20 Avery Dehner SR

23 Kyla Bellich FR

42 Sarah Moeller SR

Schedule:

11/22/22 vs North Cedar, W 45-33

11/29/22 vs Maquoketa Valley 5:30 PM

12/2/22 @ Lisbon 5:30 PM

12/6/22 vs Midland 5:30 PM

12/9/22 @ Marquette Catholic 5:30 PM

12/13/22 vs Cedar Valley Christian 6:00 PM

12/16/22 @ Calamus-Wheatland 5:30 PM

12/20/22 vs Easton Valley 5:30 PM

1/3/23 vs North Cedar 5:30 PM

1/5/23 @ Camanche 6:00 PM

1/6/23 @ Alburnett 5:30 PM

1/10/23 vs Starmont 4:30 PM

1/13/23 @ Lisbon 5:30 PM

1/17/23 vs Midland 5:30 PM

1/19/23 vs Wahlert Catholic 7:30 PM

1/20/23 @ Marquette Catholic 5:30 PM

1/24/23 vs Cedar Valley Christian 6:00 PM

1/24/23 @ Wilton 6:30 PM

1/27/23 vs Calamus-Wheatland 5:30 PM

1/31/23 vs Easton Valley 5:30 PM

2/3/23 @ Springville 5:30 PM

Prince of Peace Boys Basketball

Schedule:

11/29/22 vs Maquoketa Valley 5:30 PM

12/2/22 @ Lisbon 5:30 PM

12/6/22 vs Midland 5:30 PM

12/9/22 @ Marquette Catholic 7:00 PM

12/13/22 vs Cedar Valley Christian 7:30 PM

12/16/22 @ Calamus-Wheatland 5:30 PM

12/20/22 vs Easton Valley 5:30 PM

1/3/23 vs North Cedar 5:30 PM

1/6/23 @ Alburnett 5:30 PM

1/10/23 vs Starmont 4:30 PM

1/13/23 @ Lisbon 5:30 PM

1/17/23 vs Midland 7:00 PM

1/20/23 @ Marquette Catholic 7:00 PM

1/24/23 vs Cedar Valley Christian 7:30 PM

1/24/23 @ Wilton 7:30 PM

1/27/23 vs Calamus-Wheatland 5:30 PM

1/31/23 @  Easton Valley 5:30 PM

2/3/23@ Springville 5:30 PM

2/7/23@ North Cedar 5:30 PM

Tags

Trending Video