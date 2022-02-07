A smorgasbord of spending options — more spending, lower taxes — is now before the Legislature as it prepares for the 2022-23 fiscal year.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker last week unveiled his proposed $45.4 billion budget plan for the fiscal year that begins July 1, a package that includes election-year tax cuts, additional contributions to the state’s ailing public pension plans and a my-way-or-the-highway insistence on doing things his way.
With supportive supermajority Democrats in control of the General Assembly, it’s a virtual certainty that Pritzker will get everything he wants in his new budget. Nonetheless, he couldn’t resist issuing a not-so-thinly-veiled warning to childish Republicans that they best follow his lead.
“During this budget cycle especially, seats at the grown-up table will be off limits to those who aren’t working in the public’s best interests,” Pritzker said Wednesday during his sparsely attended budget address, delivered in the midst of a snowstorm.
In other words, no dissenting words or alternative proposals will be welcome at his self-designated “grown-up table.”
Everyone who’s paying attention, of course, knows that Illinois is in desperate fiscal shape. It’s also no secret that the state’s finances are stronger now — for a variety of reasons — than they were when Pritzker took office in 2020.
-- Champaign News-Gazette
