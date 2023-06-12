Sunshine and a few afternoon clouds. High 74F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph..
Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low near 55F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Updated: June 12, 2023 @ 11:56 am
W L PCT Streak Last 10
Clinton LumberKings 7 4 0.636 Won 2 7-3
Burlington Bees 3 6 0.333 Lost 3 3-6
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 3 7 0.300 Lost 1 3-7
Quincy Gems 3 9 0.250 Lost 2 3-7
