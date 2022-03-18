The River Queens made program history last year on the soccer field, and they're hoping to build off of that momentum heading into the 2022 spring soccer season.
Clinton finished sixth in the Mississippi Athletic Conference last season with a 9-7 overall record. It was the best winning percentage in program history.
They're hoping to see more of the same.
"We had a fantastic run last season and I'm looking forward to seeing how we can build on that this spring," Clinton girls soccer coach Nick Hauenstein said. "The mentality instilled into the team has always been to represent our school and to take pride in our effort and toughness on the field, and that's what I know our players will continue to strive for. With the quality that the Mississippi Athletic Conference brings each and every season, the goal is always to play competitively while picking up multiple conference wins."
The Queens graduated six seniors from the varsity lineup last year, including their goal keeper.
They're returning plenty, though. They have their top three scorers returning in Sofia Tello (8), Veronica Ramirez (8) and Greta Greenley (5). Plus, they have a couple of players who weren't able to be at 100% last year who are back on the field and healthier going into the season.
"We bring a solid core of varsity experienced players back which will be led by senior, Sofia Tello, who did a little bit of everything for us last season," Hauenstein said. "Veronica Ramirez and Greta Greenley will bring a toughness to our team that the players always feed off. It will be exciting to see what our second year varsity players, Ashtyn and Avery Dohrn, Alex Tucker, Hannah Malli and Paige Zaehringer bring to the table with a full season of varsity experience under their belt. Seniors Gracie Brown and Ali House dealt with some injuries last season and with them healthy, it should provide a boost to the team."
There's still plenty of roster to fill, but Hauenstein is confident that his senior leadership will help bring those underclassmen up quickly.
"With the loss of an impactful senior group last season, there has been an opportunity for new players to step into leadership roles on the team," Hauenstein said. "It has been exciting to see players beginning to find their voice and take over those leadership positions."
The MAC is not an easy soccer conference by any means. The Queens were knocked out of the postseason by conference foe Central DeWitt last year, and the top three teams in the MAC had a combined 12 losses throughout the entire season.
Hauenstein wants to see confidence going into taking on the top-ranked teams, regardless of what it says on paper. To do that, he's hoping that the multiple skills of his athletes shine through and they adapt regardless of who it is on the other end of the field.
"Our midfield is going to be a strong point this season but I think our overall versatility with players is going to be on display," Hauenstein said. "Our depth as a squad isn't as strong as it has been in the past but I look forward to seeing how players embrace their roles."
The River Queens have two home games to kick off the 2022 season. They welcome Anamosa on March 28, and then start conference play with a home game against Pleasant Valley on the 31.
RIVER KINGS BACK WITH SENIOR LEADERS
The River Kings are getting ready to kick off their soccer season under first-year head coach Logan Kruse and they have experience to help their cause.
Kruse takes over a senior-heavy soccer team, with 13 seniors filling the River King population. Although it's early, he's seeing plenty of motivation as the season gets ready to get underway.
"We have a really hard working group," Kruse said. "This early part of the season is always a grind for the guys to get back into game shape. I've been really impressed with their attitude. They are working just as hard on the first drill as they do on the last, after two hours of conditioning drills."
They have a couple of key players in that senior class that will carry a large part of the responsibility. Offensively, their two scoring leaders are back.
Both Juan Anguiano and Zach Connell scored eight goals for the River Kings last season. Connell led the Kings in shots on goal.
"Juan was 1st Team All-Conference last season and looks to build on that this year," Kruse said. "He is very strong up and down the wings, and has grown into one of our best leaders.
"Zach is a constant goal scoring threat up top. He has a combination of speed and strength that makes him hard to get off the ball, and a knack for being in the right place at the right time. He scored 8 for us last year, and I'm expecting a higher total for him this season."
Plus, the River Kings have a huge defensive cornerstone returning. Drew Cooley is back for Clinton in the net as their starting goal keeper.
"He continues to impress me with the improvements I've seen him make from his Freshman season to where he is at now," Kruse said. Cooley had 79 saves last season in the net for 65% save percentage. "I'm expecting him to take the next step as a leader this year and control the field, while continuing to further his shot stopping abilities."
The River Kings picked up four wins last year, but none of them against Mississippi Athletic Conference teams.
They'll open their season on March 31 at Maquoketa and play their first MAC games on April 4 when they travel to Pleasant Valley.
"The guys are ready to work," Kruse said. "They want to be pushed, and it won't be long until we all see the hard work pay off. It's also overall a very positive group which is always encouraging."
