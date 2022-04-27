Drake Stadium in Des Moines is nothing new to the Northeast girls' track program.
The Rebels are sending four total events out to the Drake Relays this week. Current 2A title holder Ellie Rickertsen will be competing in both the 100-meter hurdles and the 400-meter hurdles. Elizabeth Chambers, last year's 2A runner-up, will be high jumping. The 4x100 Relay will also be running for the Rebels.
RICKERTSEN
At the 2019 Drake Relays, freshman Ellie Rickerstsen surprised the state field by not just qualifying, but placing.
"I figured out soon that I was in the top couple of spots," Rickertsen said in 2019. She finished in seventh in the 100-meter hurdles and 12th in the 400-meter hurdles as a freshman. "I just didn't think it was going to happen as a freshman and with such a small school."
Later that year, she placed in both the 100 and 400-meter hurdles at the state meet.
Now, she's heading into her third Drake Relays (minus COVID-cancelled 2020). She's running more than a second faster in both events than she did as a freshman and she's ready to put her work to use.
”It’s definitely fun to look back and see where I was," Rickertsen said. "Kind of clueless coming into freshman year and what could be accomplished.”
Rickertsen ran an impressive 14.28 on Tuesday night in front of her home crowd. That is the second best time ran in the state of Iowa, all classes, all year. It's also eighth all-time.
She's currently at No. 12 in the 400-meter hurdles with a qualifying time of 1:06.29. She ran a 1:03 last year to win the 400-meter hurdles at the state meet.
She finished fifth in both events at last year's Drake Relays.
”I’m definitely looking to improve my times and hopefully get close to the times I ran last year," Rickertsen said. "I definitely want to get back to that point so I can get ready for state and compete against the Girls in my class. It’s definitely always eye-opening and a good experience to run against 3A and 4A girls.”
Rickertsen has signed to run with the Hawkeyes at the University of Iowa next year. She's had one of the most prolific track and field careers at Northeast High School and in the Gateway Area as a whole. She'll look to continue that, kicking off with the 100-meter hurdles on Thursday in Des Moines.
”I’m just trying to finish as strong as I can," Rickertsen said. "Finishing not just for myself .. for the Lord, my team, my coach. [Pat Healy] such a big part of our success and the chemistry we have on the team. He’s such a light on the team and I’m so glad to have him.”
HIGH FLYING CHAMBERS CONTINUES TO IMPRESS
Elizabeth Chambers has concentrated on her form in the high jump, and it's paid off.
The Northeast senior finished second in Class 2A last season at the state meet. Now, she's heading to Drake Stadium again for her second Drake Relays competition.
"It is an amazing feeling qualifying, especially knowing that there is not a lot of people who are able to go," Chambers said. "I try not to make a big deal about it, so I can stay focused! I am extremely excited to be there with my teammates."
Her 2021 performance was nothing to shake your head at. Chambers finished tied for fifth last season, and that was before her state runner-up performance just a month later. She jumped 5-05 for that second place finish in 2A.
She wants to do a little more.
"I am looking to PR and place higher than I did last year," Chambers said. "My adrenaline will be high, so I hope I can get the job done."
Since she started, she's exploded onto the high jump scene. But, it took her some time. Chambers didn't have much notoriety as a freshman and missed her sophomore season thanks to COVID-19. It made her focus on her jumping form and what she wanted to accomplish in prep track and field.
"My goals have definitely evolved," Chambers said. "When I first started up until my sophomore year, I really struggled with my form and steps. Making these strides over the years really increased my confidence.
"Getting my steps and curve down has definitely helped. It is difficult to jump when you stutter or run straight into the bar. Also, doing arch jumps and bridges has also helped a lot."
It helps having the kind of team the Rebels boast. They have a roster full of success and experience, and a roster full of athletes who have been competing together for four years. She gets to go out to Des Moines with four of her teammates competing.
"We really stick together and are always there for each other," Chambers said. "Coach Holst always says “Hold the rope”, which basically means give it your all for each other. If we all hold the rope, we will be successful. That saying has definitely helped. Our team is so supportive, and I am so blessed to be apart of it ."
4X100 READY TO FLY
There's no lack of experience on the 4x100 meter relay team that's representing the Rebels.
Ellie Rickertsen is running two other events at Drake and has been since she was a freshman. Madison Tarr and Paige Holst have done the same. Plus, those three athletes were on the 4x100 team that won a state title and broke the state record in Class 2A last May.
They add Alyssa Fowler to the mix and they've got another impressive lineup.
”We’re definitely looking to improve our times," Rickertsen said. "Get them down to as close as qd can to state times.”
Sprints are nothing new to the group and with the amount of experience they've had combined the last four years in Des Moines, it's paying off. Nerves aren't as much of a factor and their chemistry is impressive from runner to runner.
”It’s just trusting each other. We practice handoffs every day," Rickertsen said. "It’s just a daily thing we do, part of our routine. Then it’s just trusting each other, trusting our timing and that we’ve put in the work.”
The Northeast boys also got a 4x100 meter relay into the top 96 in the state. The quartet of Talib Bird, Cade Hughes, Grant Gray and Jimmy Weispfenning will join the field for their chance to run against the best in the state.
