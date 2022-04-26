GOOSE LAKE – Even if it didn’t run the day it was supposed to, the Rebel Relays did in fact run on Tuesday night in Goose Lake.
Both the boys and the girls teams were in the running for the team titles, both finishing as team runner-up, second to Tipton.
The Northeast High School track teams celebrated Senior Night and celebrated their two stories coaches in their annual track meet on the cold April night.
Mike Mattis and Pat Healy were recognized, both for fifty years of service to Northeast High School and fifty years of coaching for the Northeast track program.
“They mean much more than people realize,” Northeast senior Caleb Gruhn said. “They’re a totem in a way. They’ve been here pretty much through the test of time and they’ve devoted their time to making people better people and athletes very much so.”
The seniors got to walk with their parents and be recognized. For a group that’s won state titles and had an entire season erased thanks to the COVID pandemic, it was definitely an important moment.
“I would say it’s really important,” senior Caleb Gruhn said. “The few kids we add value to the program. We’re a part of something and although there’s not many of us, we care and we’re here to work hard every day.”
A few athletes were taking it easy because Drake Relays begin in two days. Camanche was resting some of their athletes who are competing in Des Moines later this week.
The boys had a number of first place finishes. In the relays, the group of Talib Bird, Grant Gray, Cade Hughes and Jimmy Weispfenning brought home the gold in the 4x200 with a time of 1:34.18. The same group also won the 4x100 relay by two full seconds, running it in 45.17.
Bird and Weispfenning teamed up with Ty Hudson and Caleb Gruhn to win the 800 Spring Medley Relay as well.
Both the Distance Medley and the 4x400 were in the running down the stretch. The Distance Med came in second and the 4x400 finished third.
Individually, Caleb Gruhn brought home a first place finish in the 800-meter run, finishing in 2:06.76.
Ty Hudson finished second in the 100-meter dash and Corbin Knutsen was the runner-up in the 400-meter dash. Knutsen also came in second in the 400-meter hurdles.
Ty Hudson cleared 5-08 in the high jump as well to tie for second place. Clayton Meyermann got a silver in the shot put, throwing 43-08.00.
“I would say for us it’s more just getting the little things down,” Gruhn said. “Handoffs and such. Realistically, it’s the time to push. There’s not a lot of time left in the season, we missed quite a few meets unfortunately and I would just say we’re here to push for time.”
For Prince of Peace, Marcus Blount finished third in the 1600-meter run and third in the 3200 meter run.
Hakeal Powell, a freshman for the Irish, came in fourth place in the 400-meter dash and fifth in the 400-meter hurdles.
The Rebel ladies had the Tigers on the ropes, but fell by 6.5 team points in the end.
Ellie Rickertsen won her two individual events, winning the 100-meter hurdles in 14.28 and the 400-meter hurdles in 1:08.78.
The Rebels also won the 4x100 relay, a Drake Relays qualifying relay, in 52.56. They also clocked in first with the Sprint Medley Relay, running the event in 1:57.22.
“We’re definitely looking to improve our times,” Rickertsen said. “Get them down as close as we can to state times and qualifying times. I know we’re looking at a couple of different relays so we’re going to try some new things out and see what our best options will be going into these big meets coming up.”
The Rebel 4x400 also finished in second place.
Paige Holst won the 200-meter dash field with a time of 28.01 and finished in third in the 100-meter dash.
Elizabeth Chambers and Alyssa Fowler went one and two in the high jump, with Chambers clearing 5-02 and Fowler hitting 5-00.
The Camanche boys had to withdraw from the meet because of a previous commitment to help with a junior high meet on the day. The Camanche girls picked up a number of wins, despite resting a couple of sore legs.
Grace Sandersen won the long jump with a leap of 15-11.
Allison Kenneavy also picked up an individual title, winning the shot put with a throw of 34-03.50. Kenneavy finished in second place in the discus.
“I think we can do a lot of things headed toward state,” head coach Jerry Ford said. “We have some really good athletes, both boys and girls. Ella Blinkinsop has been running really good times in the 100 and 200. Grace Naumann is coming off an injury but she’s looking better every meet. Allison Kenneavy has been throwing well. We’ve got some really great athletes.”
For Prince of Peace, the Irish throwers continued to impress. Junior Sarah Moeller won the discus with a throw of 101-02. Moeller was the runner-up in the shot put. Teammate Lilly Isenhour did not compete on Tuesday.
“I know we have a lot more potential,” Moeller said. “We’ve kind of had to break down our form a lot, so now we know we have a lot more to build on and we’re looking forward to where we’re going to go.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.