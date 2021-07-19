Gov. Kim Reynolds announced in May that Iowa would no longer administer pandemic-related unemployment assistance programs funded with federal money. Laid-off Iowans who could have received an additional $300 weekly through September can thank the governor for those payments being cut off in June.
Reynolds’ justification for denying her constituents financial assistance: Iowa employers cannot find enough workers and “it’s time for everyone who can to get back to work.”
A month later, help-wanted signs remain ubiquitous.
Addressing a worker shortage requires more than cutting off modest, temporary financial help to Iowans. It requires this governor and GOP lawmakers to embrace some ideas they tend to shun. These ideas include:
Encouraging employers to require vaccinations
Only about half of Iowans are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, while the coronavirus delta variant is now widely circulating and contributing to outbreaks.
People who are understandably nervous about spending hours sharing air in offices, warehouses, stores and manufacturing plants may feel more comfortable working if they know their co-workers are inoculated to protect against a virus that has killed more than 6,100 Iowans.
Supporting Biden’s new executive order
Earlier this month, the Biden administration issued a broad executive order that, among other things, asked the Federal Trade Commission to ban or limit noncompete agreements nationwide.
These agreements, which workers may be required to sign as a condition of employment or may not even know they signed, are common. They generally prevent workers who leave an employer from taking a job with a competitor for a given period. Intended to protect trade secrets, such agreements may be understandable in Silicon Valley. But they prevent low-wage employees from moving to another job or working for themselves.
Noncompete agreements limit economic opportunity, kill entrepreneurial efforts and prevent workers from securing better-paying jobs, which may help usher them off government-funded assistance programs.
Iowa lawmakers should have done away with noncompetes long ago, but that hasn’t happened. They should support Biden’s federal efforts on this issue.
— Des Moines Register
