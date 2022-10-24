DES MOINES – Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds on Monday responded to the results of the 2022 National Assessment of Educational Progress Mathematics and Reading Assessments of Grades 4 and 8, saying they prove Iowa did "the right thing" by reopening its schools during the pandemic.
“Iowa was the first state in the nation to reopen its schools during the pandemic, bringing students back to the classroom for in-person learning in August 2020 — not to make headlines or for political gain, but because we believed it was the best thing to do for our children’s education, stability, and overall well-being," she said in a news release.
"Now, the first pandemic-era math and reading results reported today by the National Assessment of Educational Progress prove we did the right thing," she said. “This wouldn’t have been possible without the dedicated school administrators, teachers and staff who showed up every day to keep their students on track. Thank you for the difference you made."
She said that, as anticipated, student performance in both math and reading decreased across all states nationwide between 2019 and 2022, but Iowa’s scores show “no significant change” for fourth grade math and reading, and eighth grade reading.
"In fact, Iowa ranks seventh overall in fourth grade math, 15th in fourth grade reading, 15th in eighth grade math and 20th in eighth grade reading," she said.
“While we still have work to do to improve educational performance in Iowa, our students are ahead of their peers across the country because we kept our schools open and gave parents the choice of what was best for their children," she said.
