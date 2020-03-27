CLINTON — Erna Rickertsen of Clinton will celebrate her 90th birthday on April 11 with a card shower and an open house. Cards may be sent to 2121 Roosevelt Street, Clinton, Iowa 52732. Friends and relatives can stop by for coffee and cake on April 11 from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Roosevelt address to wish Erna a Happy Birthday. It is requested that gifts be omitted.
She was born April 11, 1930 in Walcott, Iowa. She married Delbert Rickertsen December 6, 1952. She is the mother of three children, Deb Rickertsen of Clinton, Iowa, Brent (Kathy) Rickertsen of Cedar Rapids, Iowa and Robert (Cindy) Rickertsen of Fulton, Illinois. She has 12 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
She retired from the Alverno after 21 years of service.
