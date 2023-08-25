The Clinton Herald in cooperation with Grow Clinton is proud to introduce the third installment of “Rising Stars presented by Grow Clinton,” a new editorial feature.
Grow Clinton has chosen eight Rising Stars who contribute to their business and community with those selected to be featured in the Clinton Herald.
These Rising Stars are a great example of how our community is changing and moving forward with their leadership.
“’Rising Stars’ is Grow Clinton’s take on 40 under 40. Grow Clinton wants a platform for young professionals to not only be recognized but also to have the community at large get to know these leaders. Through the nomination process, we want businesses to be able to recognize their internal rising stars,” said Andy Sokolovich, president and CEO of Grow Clinton.
Additionally, in August we will highlight businesses that are recognizing Rising Stars who are leading charge. You will see them throughout the month in print, and on our digital and social media platforms.
If you have someone you would like to recognize during our “Rising Stars presented by Grow Clinton” series, log in to clintonherald.com/contests to nominate.
--Ron Gutierrez, Publisher, Clinton Herald
OUR RISING STARS
Aug. 5: Christie Collins and Clinton Mayor Scott Maddasion.
Aug. 12: Reginald Russell and Dawn Holesinger
Last Week: Andy Green and Lindsay Morhardt
This Week: Justin Wilkinson and Hillary Burken
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.