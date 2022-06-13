CLINTON — The River City Municipal Band will kick off its summer season with a concert at Eagle Point Lodge tonight at 6:30 p.m. The concert is free and open to the public.
The concert will feature a variety of music including patriotic fare, Broadway songs, movie and television music, and traditional concert pieces. Light concessions will be available with all proceeds supporting the the non-profit community band.
Scott Maddasion, Clinton mayor, will be the band’s honored guest and will conduct “Stars and Stripes Forever.”
The River City Municipal Band is a group of all-volunteer musicians who gather to bring musical enjoyment to the people and events of the Clinton area. Participation is open to all ages, middle school through seasoned adult. No auditions are required, just an instrument and a love of making music.
The band is led by area conductors who are also involved with the Clinton School District and include Patrick Brooks, Casey Turner, Colton Whetstone, and Joshua Piering.
Rehearsals are on Mondays at Clinton Middle School, from 6 to 8 p.m., and all are welcome.
For more information on joining the River City Municipal Band or attending concerts, message them on Facebook, or contact band vice president Gregg Obren at (563) 503-8345.
