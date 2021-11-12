Friday

Mississippi River temp. 48 degrees

LaCrosse 5.57 down .04

Dubuque Dam 5.60 up .20

Dubuque 8.28 up .16

Bellevue 5.59 up .22

Fulton, Ill. 5.46 up .04

Camanche 9.87 up .02

LeClaire 4.84 down .09

Rock Island 5.57 up .16

Muscatine 6.45 up .04

Keithsburg, Ill. 6.36 down .01

Burlington 8.49 up .01

Keokuk 3.65 down .66

Railroad bridge 7.42 up .03

Maquoketa River 11.36 up .24

Wapsipinicon River 6.55 down .03

Rock River, Ill. 5.03 up .01

Tags

Trending Video