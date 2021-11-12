Friday
Mississippi River temp. 48 degrees
LaCrosse 5.57 down .04
Dubuque Dam 5.60 up .20
Dubuque 8.28 up .16
Bellevue 5.59 up .22
Fulton, Ill. 5.46 up .04
Camanche 9.87 up .02
LeClaire 4.84 down .09
Rock Island 5.57 up .16
Muscatine 6.45 up .04
Keithsburg, Ill. 6.36 down .01
Burlington 8.49 up .01
Keokuk 3.65 down .66
Railroad bridge 7.42 up .03
Maquoketa River 11.36 up .24
Wapsipinicon River 6.55 down .03
Rock River, Ill. 5.03 up .01
