Wednesday
Mississippi River temp. 45 degrees
LaCrosse, Wis. 11.04down.34
Dubuque Dam 11 16.12down.34
Dubuque 17.87down.31
Bellevue 16.21down.28
Fulton, Ill. 16.72down.36
Railroad Bridge 17.71down.10
Camanche 18.21down.30
LeClaire 11.78down.34
Rock Island 17.24down.33
Muscatine 18.40down.20
Keithsburg, Ill. 16.61down.04
Burlington 17.96down.09
Keokuk 15.77down.10
Maquoketa River 12.50down.17
Wapsipinicon River 8.48down.02
Rock River, Ill. 10.45down.24
