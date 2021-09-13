Monday
Mississippi River 77 degrees
LaCrosse 5.07up.06
Dubuque Dam 11 5.52up.17
Dubuque 8.33up.23
Bellevue 5.34up.78
Fulton, Ill. 5.17up1.03
Lock&Dam 13 Pool 14.28up.09
Lock&Dam 13 Tail 5.07up.97
Beaver Slough 11.00up.89
Camanche 9.81up.83
LeClaire 4.37down.04
Rock Island 4.87up.87
Muscatine 6.31up.61
Keithsburg, Ill. 5.88up.19
Burlington 7.93down.18
Keokuk 3.03down.39
Maquoketa River 10.99up.34
Wapsipinicon River 8.37down.42
Rock River, Ill. 4.40down.01
