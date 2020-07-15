Tuesday
Mississippi River temp. 80 degrees
LaCrosse, Wis. 6.43down.22
Dubuque Dam 11 8.57up.09
Dubuque 10.78up.08
Bellevue 9.51even
Fulton, Ill. 8.94down0.10
Camanche 12.08down.10
LeClaire 6.81up.01
Rock Island 9.48down.09
Muscatine 10.54down.22
Keithsburg, Ill. 11.14down.22
Burlington 12.40down.37
Keokuk 8.23down.14
Railroad bridge 10.69down.35
Maquoketa River 12.40down.25
Wapsipinicon River 8.70down.38
Rock River, Ill. 8.59up.01
