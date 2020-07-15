Tuesday

Mississippi River temp. 80 degrees

LaCrosse, Wis. 6.43down.22

Dubuque Dam 11 8.57up.09

Dubuque 10.78up.08

Bellevue 9.51even

Fulton, Ill. 8.94down0.10

Camanche 12.08down.10

LeClaire 6.81up.01

Rock Island 9.48down.09

Muscatine 10.54down.22

Keithsburg, Ill. 11.14down.22

Burlington 12.40down.37

Keokuk 8.23down.14

Railroad bridge 10.69down.35

Maquoketa River 12.40down.25

Wapsipinicon River 8.70down.38

Rock River, Ill. 8.59up.01

