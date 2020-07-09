Thursday
Mississippi River temp. 85 degrees
LaCrosse, Wis. 6.96down.29
Dubuque Dam 11 9.46up.07
Dubuque 11.64up.14
Bellevue 10.43up.04
Fulton, Ill. 9.67down.01
Camanche 12.48down.02
LeClaire 7.18down.04
Rock Island 9.98down.02
Muscatine 10.61down.17
Keithsburg, Ill. 11.48down.09
Burlington 12.77down.14
Keokuk 8.53down.15
Railroad bridge 11.34up.12
Maquoketa River 12.20down.11
Wapsipinicon River 8.13down.26
Rock River, Ill. 8.20even
