Thursday
Mississippi River temp. 62 degrees
LaCrosse 5.03up.10
Dubuque Dam 11 4.64down.10
Dubuque 7.44down.06
Bellevue 4.51down.10
Fulton, Ill. 4.48even
Lock&Dam 13 Pool 14.38up.08
Lock&Dam 13 Tail 4.45down.05
Beaver Slough 10.31down.05
Camanche 9.18down.05
LeClaire 4.21down.07
Rock Island 4.53down.14
Muscatine 5.94down.34
Keokuk 3.97down.25
Maquoketa River 11.13up.26
Wapsipinicon River 6.92down.14
Rock River, Ill. 5.43down.07
