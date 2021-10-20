Thursday

Mississippi River temp. 62 degrees

LaCrosse 5.03up.10

Dubuque Dam 11 4.64down.10

Dubuque 7.44down.06

Bellevue 4.51down.10

Fulton, Ill. 4.48even

Lock&Dam 13 Pool 14.38up.08

Lock&Dam 13 Tail 4.45down.05

Beaver Slough 10.31down.05

Camanche 9.18down.05

LeClaire 4.21down.07

Rock Island 4.53down.14

Muscatine 5.94down.34

Keokuk 3.97down.25

Maquoketa River 11.13up.26

Wapsipinicon River 6.92down.14

Rock River, Ill. 5.43down.07

