TUESDAY

Mississippi River temp. 60 degrees

LaCrosse, Wis. 5.06down.21

Dubuque Dam 11 5.59down.15

Dubuque 8.17down.15

Bellevue 5.83down.14

Fulton, Ill. 5.68down.02

Camanche 9.87down.02

LeClaire 4.75up.07

Rock Island 5.75down.06

Muscatine 6.79down.05

Keithsburg, Ill. 6.75down.08

Burlington 8.56down.31

Keokuk 4.12down.86

Railroad bridge 7.97even

Maquoketa River 11.33down.06

Wapsipinicon River 5.66down.10

Rock River, Ill. 6.24up.18

Tags