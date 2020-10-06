TUESDAY
Mississippi River temp. 60 degrees
LaCrosse, Wis. 5.06down.21
Dubuque Dam 11 5.59down.15
Dubuque 8.17down.15
Bellevue 5.83down.14
Fulton, Ill. 5.68down.02
Camanche 9.87down.02
LeClaire 4.75up.07
Rock Island 5.75down.06
Muscatine 6.79down.05
Keithsburg, Ill. 6.75down.08
Burlington 8.56down.31
Keokuk 4.12down.86
Railroad bridge 7.97even
Maquoketa River 11.33down.06
Wapsipinicon River 5.66down.10
Rock River, Ill. 6.24up.18
